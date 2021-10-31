‘If there’s something, we’ll change’

Flamengo’s coach responded about the week’s controversies: criticism of the medical department and possible ‘handover’ of the position.

O Flamengo ended a troubled week with a victory over the leader Atlético-MG by 1 to 0 in Maracanã fur brazilian. After the match, Renato Gaúcho answered about issues that dominated the controversial red-black week, such as the information that he I would have handed over the job after the elimination of the Brazil’s Cup and the criticism of the medical department of the club.

“There are things that I prefer to stay internally. I always talk a lot with Braz, Bruno, they are people who are with us daily, they help us a lot. These are people Flamengo needs a lot. I exchanged some ideas with them after Wednesday’s match, but I don’t want to go into detail.”, replied the coach when asked if he had handed over the position.

Follow all the analysis and repercussion of Flamengo x Atlético-MG at the Pass Line this Saturday, at 9 pm (GMT), with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“I had a very good conversation with the president yesterday, who was in CT. There are certain things that I prefer to stay internally”, he added.

As for the medical department, which was the pivot of an internal crisis after Pedro’s surgery, Renato Gaúcho assured that, if necessary, internal changes will be made.

“Until then, I have no complaints”, summarized Renato.

“The fans can rest assured: if there’s something – there are a lot of people talking, even a lot – if there is anything, we will change always for the good of the club”, he declared.



1 Related

“Flamengo is very big, it’s a lot of pressure for all the professionals. If there’s something we have to correct or change within Flamengo, we Flamengo professionals change internally”, he analyzed.

“We have smart people within the club who I exchange a lot of ideas with. I exchange a lot of ideas with Juan, with Fabinho, I had the pleasure of playing with them and they are on a daily basis with us. We always try to do what is best for the club. There are many people who take something, throw it on the fan, without having the information inside”, he said.