iFood charges for food but does not deliver; customers report problems

Users of iFood, a company in the field of food delivery over the internet, reported last night problems in confirming their orders through the company’s application.

According to reports, the platform charges for the food, does not confirm receipt of the order by the establishment, and customers are also unable to cancel the product. In a message sent to iFood through social networks, one of the customers even said, in an angry tone, that he had been waiting for two hours for confirmation of his delivery.

To UOL, a customer —who also faced difficulties with her order—said that she received in response from the call center confirmation of instability and a technical problem in the system. “But we are working to be normalized as soon as possible,” the company’s message read.

The report contacted the iFood press office by email to talk about the alleged “blackout”, but there was no response until the publication of this report.

Considered one of the first Brazilian start-ups to be elevated to unicorn status —industry jargon for those that reach a market cap of $1 billion— foodtech saw its order volume double due to social isolation during the covid-19 pandemic : went from 30.6 million orders, at the beginning of 2020, to 60 million, in March of this year.

@iFood unfortunate! Order placed within 2 hours, the establishment does not receive a delivery person and you do not allow cancellation or return my chats #ifoodfail — Marcel Komatsu (@marcelkomatsu) October 31, 2021

I went to the restaurant to get my order, Nanaka. Ifood shot today, silent support, and apparently swallowed everyone’s dough. — Diogo Besson ?? (@diogobesson) October 31, 2021

I’m having dinner almost 10pm today because the @iFood died. You’re playing dead. Neither customer satisfaction is giving. — Priscilla (@PriMazzonetto) October 31, 2021