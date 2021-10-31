iFood charges for orders, does not deliver food and customers complain on the web

iFood users who ordered a snack at home this Saturday (10/30) faced a number of problems. Twitter reports and readers who called the metropolises inform that the app charges for the food, but does not confirm the purchase. Restaurants receive the demands but not the payment confirmation.

A customer who got in touch with the report reported having ordered a pizza through iFood. The charge was made to the card, but there was no confirmation in the app. When calling Fratello Uno pizzeria, in Asa Sul, in Brasília, the user of the application was informed that there was no demand in the system. Result: she had to pay twice to receive the order at home.

“I chose to hire the pizzeria service and pay there to receive it. However, the iFood debt was also performed. I paid twice,” lamented the girl, who asked not to have her name disclosed.

The report of metropolises called the pizzeria to inquire about the problem. An attendant informed that the day was “chaos”, as they couldn’t solve the problem with iFood. The phone did not stop ringing with complaints, and many orders were duplicated, without payment confirmation by the platform.

All over the country

On Twitter, a flurry of posts about the problems with iFood invaded the network. Complaints ranged from the system’s delay to payment for the service not provided. There was also dissatisfaction with the fact that customers were unable to cancel their order in order to order the snack from another platform.

See some tweets:

iFood’s press office was contacted to find out about the possibility of solving the problem and returning customers’ money. However, until the last update of this report, app representatives had not responded. The space remains open.