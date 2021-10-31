iFood ends partnership with Flow after presenter posts

iFood ended its partnership with “Flow Podcast” after Monark, the show’s host, went viral with controversial posts. Earlier this week, in a conversation with criminal lawyer Augusto de Arruda Botelho on Twitter, Monark questioned whether having a racist opinion would be a crime.

No, Monark, a racist opinion can be a crime of racial injury, for example.

I can give you other examples. — Augusto de Arruda Botelho (@augustodeAB) October 26, 2021

If the opinion becomes public, yes, it can be a crime. If it remains only in the head of those who think like that, it should be a source of deep shame and an invitation to reflection. — Augusto de Arruda Botelho (@augustodeAB) October 26, 2021

With the negative repercussions of Monark’s questioning, he tried to defend himself, claiming that people wanted to “criminalize thinking”.

They want to criminalize thought. Very dangerous that. Authoritarianism starts like this. — ? Monark (@monark) October 26, 2021

The “Flow Podcast” has over 3.4 million subscribers on YouTube. The interview podcast has already spoken with various artists and political personalities such as Guilherme Boulos and Marcelo Freixo. THE splash, iFood stated that it ended its commercial relationship with the program for “repudiating any kind of prejudice or act of discrimination”.

The purpose of iFood is to feed the future of the world by promoting change and positively impacting society, so we are ending our business relationship with Flow. We believe that it is no longer possible to be part of an unequal society, which is why we reject any kind of prejudice or act of discrimination. The company has made a public commitment to being a protagonist in promoting urgent changes that favor diversity and inclusion. says the note sent to Splash.

After numerous criticisms for his publications, Monark returned to Twitter and said that “many people” would have misinterpreted his defense of free speech as defending “heinous” opinions such as racism or homophobia.

“Speak up, bros, many people interpreted my defense of freedom of expression as the defense of hideous opinions such as racism or homophobia. Just stressing that such opinions are abhorrent and I would like no one to have them. All hate speech is harmful to society,” he said. the host.

Say it bros, a lot of people interpreted my defense of freedom of expression as the defense of hideous opinions like racism or homophobia.

Just stressing that such opinions are abhorrent and I wish no one had them. All hate speech is harmful to society. — ? Monark (@monark) October 28, 2021

Check out the full iFood score:

The purpose of iFood is to feed the future of the world by promoting changes and positively impacting society, which is why we are ending our business relationship with Flow. We believe that it is no longer possible to be part of an unequal society, which is why we reject any kind of prejudice or act of discrimination. The company has made a public commitment to being a protagonist in promoting urgent changes that favor diversity and inclusion

iFood remains firm in this purpose and will continue to promote actions (internal and external), encouraging behavior change and taking a stand in situations that go against the company’s entire purpose of diversity and inclusion.