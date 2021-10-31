‘I’ll have to prove that I’m homophobic’, says Maurcio in an interview – Famous

Maurcio Souza in an interview with Thiago Asmar, from Canal Pilhado (photo: Reproduo/Youtube)

Maurcio Souza



gave his first interview this Friday (29/10) after the controversy surrounding his homophobic opinions about the new Superman comic. He chose the



Stacked Channel



, in



Thiago Asmar



, to comment on the matter and defend himself from the stigma of being homophobic.

Very calm, the athlete did not vote back at any time in his opinions and went back to justifying the consequences suffered, such as his resignation from the



Minas Tennis Club



and the veto in the Brazilian national team, as “the fault of the internet’s ‘lacrosphere'”.

“I didn’t offend anyone in my post, I gave my opinion. This attitude of them (the ‘lacrosfeara’), reinforces even more who is homophobic, racist. This strengthens them,” said Maurcio, trying to explain himself.

During the interview, Maurcio mentioned that his ‘opinions’ are based on values ​​passed on to him by his family, the result of his upbringing “in the field” and what is written in the bible. The former Brazilian national team player also said that he felt he would be ‘cut’ from the club when sponsors were alerted. Very calm, he pointed out that to return to playing, “the team won’t be missing”.

‘I have nothing against Douglas’



During the interview, Asmar asked Maurcio about Douglas Souza, an athlete in the Brazilian volleyball team, openly homosexual and who promoted the campaign against the homophobic speeches of his former teammate.

Restrained, he said he had nothing against Douglas, recalled that the two were once men in both the team and the national team, and stated that



“they always disagreed, but they got along fine”.



“If he focuses only on volleyball, he will be one of the great players in Brazil,” said Maurcio.

‘I’ll have to prove that I’m homophobic’



During his conversation with Asmar, Maurcio said he was angry with the stations that gave wide coverage to the event, mainly TV Globo. Remember that there were two global presenters,



Walter Casagrande



and



Felipe Andreoli



, who made harsh comments about the athlete ‘s homophobic positions .

“They know on the side I’m on. I’m on the opposite side. (…) That’s what they did is, yes, a crime. I’ve never offended anyone. (…) I’ll have to prove what they said,” he said the athlete. Angered, he also mentioned a request for investigation filed with the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais by 20 State Deputies, who ask for an investigation against him for Homophobia. The player said he was going to sue “the 20”. “I’m going to have to prove I’m homophobic, I’m going to sue everyone.”



Check out the full statement and justifications by Mauricio Souza:

