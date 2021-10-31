Immediate care: medical care without scheduling

During the normal daily routine, some different symptom appears, a pain or discomfort that persists, or a minor domestic accident occurs. And, with it, the dilemma: to look for an emergency room or not?

According to information from the Ministry of Health, in cases of acute and severe pain, fainting and mental confusion, serious accidents, numbness or difficulty in moving, intense shortness of breath, severe chest pain, constant vomiting or any suspicion of heart attack or stroke, the recommendation is that the patient seek a hospital that has the staff and infrastructure to respond to emergencies.

For milder symptoms, however, which are not an emergency, but which also cannot wait for an elective appointment, the best option is immediate care.

Fast and specialized care

Immediate care is the service capable of providing care to patients with acute health problems, which can evolve without medical care, but which do not represent more serious risks.

With more than 15 units in Greater São Paulo and 27 medical specialties, DaVita Serviços Médicos, known for offering coordinated and integrated care – following the patient’s health journey closely, with a family doctor, and investing in prevention – says also with an experienced and qualified team to solve the most different situations that require immediate medical attention, without the need for prior appointments.

The patient may seek this type of care when there are symptoms such as back pain attacks, colds and flu, sore throat, earache, persistent cough, minor injuries or diarrhea and vomiting. In addition to consultation, the network’s medical clinics have the infrastructure to perform laboratory and imaging tests and administer medications, whenever necessary and in one place.

DaVita Serviços Médicos also has a team of pediatricians qualified to serve children and adolescents from 0 to 13 years of age. And, from the age of 14, the patient can already be received by the Immediate Adult Care. DaVita’s primary audience is made up of people covered by health plans, but there is also the possibility that patients without an insurance plan may be cared for in a private way.

In between in the website to check the units that offer this service near you.

Responsible Physician: Felipe Tolaini CRM 101,690