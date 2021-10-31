Império: Zé Alfredo is face to face with Fabrício Melgaço: ‘I came to take what is mine’

In the last week of the 9 pm soap opera, ‘Império’, the Commander (Alexandre Nero) will discover that Fabrício Melgaço was by his side the entire time! As if that wasn’t enough, that person is still the Commander’s son, Zé Pedro (Caio Blat). Burning with hatred, Zé will squeeze the boy’s neck, and he will run away from home.

Everything happens after Lorraine (Dani Barros) overhears a conversation between Zé Pedro (Caio Blat) and Silviano (Othon Bastos), where the boy said he was Fabrício Melgaço. “Your son told Mr. Silviano that he had his diamond hidden and that he was the only one going to kill you,” revealed the woman.

Then, the Commander appears talking to Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral), and is intrigued by the story. “There’s no way Zé Pedro can get the talisman back”, warns the dondoca.

Zé is curious, and soon goes to Zé Pedro’s room, where he will order Amanda (Adriana Birolli) to open the safe. The businessman comes face to face with the diamond and faces his son, who is returning from the bath. “I came to take what is mine, Fabrício Melgaço”, says Zé, moved.

The ‘man in black’ approaches Zé Pedro and shoots: “You damned bastard.” He still tries to asphyxiate his son, but Maria Marta stops him by throwing a vase at his head, leaving him unconscious for a few seconds. Marta yells at Zé Pedro: “Flee… Get away from here” and even slaps Amanda in the face, who screams with the fight going on.