In a controversial game, Bahia is doing badly and holds a draw against Juventude

Tricolor did not play in direct confrontation against relegation | Photo: Bruno Queiroz | EC Bahia

The duel against Juventude was direct in the fight against relegation, but after a bad performance, Bahia celebrates the goalless draw against the team from Caxias do Sul, superior throughout the match. The game this Saturday, 30, was still marked by a very controversial move, with the referee not giving a penalty for Tricolor after analysis in the VAR’s booth.

>> See Serie A leaderboards and games

The draw is bad for Bahia, surpassed by Santos, who beat Athletico Paranaense. Tricolor is in 15th position in Brasileirão, with 33 points and could lose a place with a simple draw by Ceará. Juventude open the relegation zone, with 30 points won.

Bahia returns to the field for Serie A next Sunday, 7, at 6:15 pm, against São Paulo, at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador.

VAR and arbitration controversies

Bahia started badly and was pressured by the client Juventude. In the first minute, he already suffered a scare, when referee Paulo Roberto Junior scored a penalty by Renan Guedes for a hand touch inside the area. However, after analyzing the VAR, the infraction was cleared.

The squad continued to be pressured, but in one of the rare moments in which it reached the attack, Ronaldo was launched, won in the division of goalkeeper Marcelo Carné and only didn’t score because full-back Vitor Guedes swerved with the ball before it entered. After minutes of analysis in the cabin, the judge of the confrontation understood that there was no penalty, to the lament of the tricolors.

With the ball, finally, rolling more than the VAR’s analysis, Juventude continued superior, but did not create any clear chance, making Danilo Fernandes not have great difficulties. Even less with the ball, Bahia had the best chance of the first half, with Raí Nascimento, who received close to the area, cut to the middle and with his left leg stamped the crossbar.

sweaty draw

In the second stage, Tricolor managed to calm the match and suffer less from the pressure of the home team. Even so, he continued without any creativity and brought little danger to Marcelo Carné’s goal. Annoyed with the lack of firepower, Guto Ferreira took the midfielder Daniel and promoted the entry of Gilberto, who saved, stayed on the bench and Rodallega started.

But the change had little result and Bahia continued without being able to dominate the match. He narrowly missed out on Wescley’s strong kick from the edge of the area, who hit the crossbar, bounced over the line, hit the crossbar and didn’t enter. Ricardo Bueno still got the rebound, but hit badly and lost. Guto Ferreira, then, took Rodallega and put Rodriguinho, restoring the midfield.

The team from Caxias do Sul decreased its momentum and after the substitutions lost control of the game. Better for Bahia, who stopped suffering so much, and even without being able to be creative, they were in the attacking field. He had one last big chance, in Gilberto’s free kick. The Brasileirão’s top scorer hit hard and sent a lot of danger next to the goal. It wasn’t the day of the Tricolor.



