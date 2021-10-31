In César Tralli’s debut on Jornal Hoje, Ticiane Pinheiro makes a special surprise

Moderator Ticiane Pinheiro paid tribute to César Tralli on the social network and sent a special gift for the beloved’s work

This Saturday, 30, César Tralli (50) made his debut on Newspaper Today and Titian Pine (45) made a point of making the moment of the loved one even more special.

In addition to paying tribute to the father of your daughter, Manuella (2), on the social network, the presenter of Today in Dia even sent a gift to the journalist in the newsroom.

in the studio of Newspaper Today, César Tralli was surprised with a vase of flowers, sent by his wife. “Thank you very much my love”, he thanked.

In addition to the memory, Ticiane Pinheiro celebrated her husband’s debut with a tribute on her Instagram account. “Life, today is a very special day for us, and when I say it, for us it’s because we’re actually one in two hearts!”, started saying.

“Today, 10/30/2021 is your debut on national television and I want to wish you all the luck in the world. You will start writing a new story on TV. I will always be by your side, thrilled by each achievement! I love you”, he declared himself with a click made on the trip they took recently.

On his social network, César Tralli also celebrated his debut on Newspaper Today with a message for fans.

See Ticiane Pinheiro’s statement to César Tralli on his debut on Newspaper Today:





Last accessed: 30 Oct 2021 – 19:37:43 (403303).