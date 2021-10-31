In closing, G20 ignores creation of the minimum tax and does not propose new targets

The G20 meeting ended this Sunday morning (31) without any new targets set by the group after a promising start on Saturday (30), when nations agreed on the creation of a global minimum tax. The tax was not mentioned in the closing.

In the final speech, Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Italy, referred to the meeting as a “success” and underscored the agreement on the goal of keeping global warming to a maximum of 1.5 degrees Celsius and zeroing out gas emissions greenhouse until 2050, which had already been established at COP 2015, in the Paris Agreement.

The Italian prime minister also spoke of the objective of accelerating the reduction in the use of coal, but he did not mention a reduction in the use of fossil sources. “We started with the public commitment to leaving coal behind, starting as early as 2021,” said Draghi.

The final announcement of the G20 summit included a pledge of $100 billion in aid to vulnerable countries to fight poverty, inequality, malnutrition and gender gaps.

The expectation of a possible approval of a global minimum tax for large companies, to avoid tax evasion, was dashed. The advances at the meeting on Saturday (30) were not consolidated in the closing of the summit, and Draghi did not even mention the tax during his speech.

Disappointment

UN Secretary General António Guterres said the summit had disappointed but not dashed his hopes. “I leave Rome with my hopes unfulfilled, but at least they aren’t buried,” he wrote on Twitter.

G20 leaders agreed on Sunday to a final statement that called for “significant and effective” action to limit global warming, but offered few concrete commitments or details on how they would meet targets to limit harmful carbon emissions.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that a G20 agreement to limit global warming is a good sign for the United Nations climate summit (COP26) in Scotland. Speaking to reporters in Rome, she pledged to suspend funding for coal and said leaders should address how a shift to other energy sources will affect Africa.

Italy increases contribution

Italy will triple its contribution to climate finance to $1.4 billion a year over the next five years, according to Draghi. “I am happy to announce that Italy will almost triple its financial commitment,” said the Italian prime minister.

The amount is considerably less than what some think tanks estimate would be the country’s fair contribution to the $100 billion fund that richer nations have pledged to help developing countries deal with climate change.

The climate study group ECCO estimates that Italy’s fair contribution should be around US$4 billion.

With information from Reuters