In love! Fuik declares himself for girlfriend | celebrities

Published 10/30/2021 5:40 PM

The singer and ex-BBB Fiuk congratulated his girlfriend, Thaisa Carvalho, on her birthday this Saturday (30). Cleo Pires’ brother recalled that Thaisa was her fan before the relationship and assumed he is proud of the story.

According to Fiuk, ten years ago Thaisa gave him gifts in various ways and, today, it was his turn to reciprocate. “Whenever I think about our story I don’t know where to start… You’ve been celebrating my birthday with me for over 10 years and today we’re here celebrating together. How crazy life is. You always gave gifts that were so special to without knowing myself, I always thought of everything… He was always by my side”, began the ex-BBB.

The son of Fábio Jr. took the opportunity to reinforce the vows of love, in addition to congratulating Thaisa for her new age. “I love our story and who you have become! I wish you everything, everything, all the best in this life. May you fulfill all your dreams (by my side kkk) and be happy always I love you so much, my love ️ Congratulations”, he added .

Who also congratulated Thaisa was her sister-in-law, actress Cleo Pires, who filled the publication with emojis with her heart.

Fiuk took over the relationship with Thaisa at the end of September. The two began to get involved before “BBB 21” in 2020. Influencer Thaisa Carvalho is a fan of the singer and actor since her television debut in ‘Malhação’ in 2009. She has already assumed that she waited for Fiuk for 12 hours in front of Globo Studios.