Influencer admits hooking up with Whindersson Nunes: ‘Kiss good’

Mah Tavares admitted, chatting with Matheus Mazzafera, who already got Whindersson Nunes. The influencer said the two are friends, but revealed that the comedian is a good kisser.

“Say the first letter of someone famous you were with and you can’t forget his kiss”, he asked Matheus Mazzafera. Then she quoted Whindersson.

“We are friends, but it was very good. Real friendship! He gives me some advice… I’ve already said that he’s a good kisser, but everything in friendship,” said Mah.

It is worth remembering that, last year, Mah and Whindersson emerged playing games on social networks and many netizens shipped the two.

CHECK OUT THE CHAT:

WHINDERSSON IS DEDICATED TO BOXING

It seems, Whindersson Nunes is really dedicated to training. This Friday, October 15, the comedian shared a video on his Instagram account in which he appears boxing.

“No one is going to hurt me anymore,” he wrote in the caption.

Quickly publish more than 100,000 likes and thousands of comments.

“The guy is a singer, comedian, fighter… You’re f***”, praised a netizen.

See+: Felipe Prior and Whindersson Nunes go clubbing in São Paulo

