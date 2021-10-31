Instagram removes account of young woman who posted a photo in front of her father’s coffin

Jayne Rivera, 20, has been criticized on social media, but doesn’t see anything wrong with her posts: ‘He encouraged me and would be proud of me’

Reproduction/Instagram/@jayne_riveraa Jayne Rivera was criticized for photos in front of her father’s coffin posted on Instagram



Digital influencer Jayne Rivera, 20, who lives in Miami, in the US state of Florida, lost his account in the Instagram because of the photos he published in front of the coffin of his father, José Antonio Rivera, 56, who died last October 11th. The images of Jayne making faces and mouths (in one of the images she made a prayer sign) in front of her father’s grave elicited a series of negative comments and made the influencer’s content go around the world. “I saw hateful and abusive comments,” the young woman complained to NBC 6. “I didn’t see anything wrong with what I did. I couldn’t see him in the photos, and he was always a supporter of my career”, he justified.

According to NBC 6, Instagram banned Jayne’s account for violating social media rules, not because of the photos. Also popular on Tik Tok and Only Fans, the content creator lost 800,000 followers as her Instagram account went down. She claims that “no community rules were broken when the photos were posted.” Furthermore, the young woman insists that her father would show pride in her actions. “My dad wouldn’t be mad. I think he’s looking down and saying, ‘That’s my girl,’” said the influencer.