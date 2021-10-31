Insulin pump technology advances and aims to reach artificial pancreas – Health

With algorithms and more precision, insulin use increasingly sophisticated technologies to improve control of glucose and the quality of life of those who have diabetes. In 2022, a new type of pump arrives in the country, which, combined with a sensor to measure glucose, can automatically prevent hypoglycemia and hyperglycema.

Science races to get closer to a totally artificial pancreas that is less dependent on human actions. Attached to the waist or even introjected into the body, the devices aim for autonomous insulin injection and more precise blood sugar control. The high cost, however, is one of the main obstacles.

Developed by the multinational Medtronic, the Minimed 780G System insulin pump was approved in March by the Anvisa and should arrive here in 2022. The price has not yet been released, but it should be higher than others on the market, such as the Minimed 640G. Also from Medtronic, it costs around R$30,000 and maintenance of R$3,000 and R$4,000 per month, says physician Marcio Krakauer, from the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism.

According to him, one of the 780G’s differentials is that, in addition to correcting hypoglycemia, the algorithm connected to the device receives a glucose target to control hyperglycemia, when there is a high level of glucose in the blood. The device is attached to the waist and connected to the abdominal region by a cannula, which delivers insulin throughout the day. According to Medtronic, the new sensor and transmitter send data via Bluetooth to the pump and to the cell phone, allowing to monitor blood glucose and release insulin. The model is already sold in Europe.

The system still requires at least two daily manual measurements for glucose calibration, about the same as the 640G – an automatic hybrid. Krakauer foresees further advances in the coming years. “It’s all about getting the algorithm right,” he says, which reinforces the need for medical advice.

In addition to Medtronic, Switzerland roche sells pumps in Brazil. The Accu-Chek Combo – which relies on more manual actions – costs around R$4,500 and requires maintenance of around R$1,800 per month.

In 2019, the FDA (US regulatory agency) approved, according to the agency, the “first interoperable insulin pump”. From the company Tandem Diabetes Care, the Slim X2 is coupled to a glucose monitoring sensor, which allows you to customize the treatment, without daily calibration. There is still no sales forecast in Brazil.

According to the 2019 edition of the Diabetes Atlas of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), Brazil is the 5th country with the highest number of adults between 20 and 79 years old diagnosed with diabetes mellitus: 16.8 million of people. The IDF also estimates that half of adults are not diagnosed, which makes it difficult to understand the real dimension of the disease.

Data from the Brazilian Society of Diabetes (SBD) show that, of the total number of patients, approximately 90% have type 2 diabetes, when the body normally does not absorb insulin properly. At the same time, less than 10% have type 1 diabetes, in which the disease has an autoimmune character. There is no accurate estimate of how many people use an insulin pump in the country.

Even without marketing insulin pumps, the American pharmaceutical Abbott is authorized to sell the FreeStyle Libre sensor in Brazil, a product that can be useful for measuring glucose even if used in isolation. Applied to the upper arm, the product automatically stores glucose measurements every 15 minutes, keeping up to 8 hours of saved data.

Endocrinologist Priscilla Cukier, from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP), points out that, even before insulin pumps, which are expensive and intended for a limited number of patients by medical prescription, there should be access to sensors of blood glucose measurement. “It is a more impactful technology for the control of diabetes than pumps”, defends Cukier. “Pumps are great, for some patients they are fundamental. But the use of sensors changes much more the reality of a population.”

Lack of coverage by the SUS leads diabetics to ask for devices in court

In the absence of coverage by SUS, many resort to Justice to have the devices. “The SUS does not cover insulin pump treatment”, says the digital influencer and Biomedicine student Beatriz Scher, 28, diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2000. “We can file a lawsuit against the state or municipality in which lives and request high-cost therapy, if you have a medical indication for it.”

In the case of 29-year-old customer experience specialist Breno Magalhães, the diagnosis of type 1 diabetes mellitus came at the age of 6 years. “I’ve used everything I can imagine to control diabetes,” says Magalhães.

To pay for a treatment with an infusion pump, he filed a lawsuit asking the State of Minas, where he lives, to provide a device and the necessary supplies. “It was understood by my doctor that the treatment with the pump would be the most effective for me to be able to control my glucose”, explains Magalhães, reporting coming from a “history of very uncontrolled blood glucose levels”.

With the application granted, he has been using the 640G insulin pump system for about two years. According to him, the most complex part of using the pump is to adapt to the way the device works. “Is it over there (the bomb) there are mechanisms that apply insulin over time and you need to adapt to that,” he says.

Once the patient learns how to adjust the bolus, for example, which is the correction of the insulin dosage in relation to the amount of carbohydrates and proteins ingested, the routine becomes more natural. “Getting used to it takes some time. You have to plan, in the case of traveling or something like that, to have all the equipment and even spare equipment. But, in general, it makes life easier”, says Magalhães.

In note, the Ministry of Health informed that the offer of the treatment of type 1 diabetes mellitus in SUS includes the following drugs: NPH human insulin, regular human insulin and analogous insulins with long-acting 100 IU/ml and fast-acting 100 IU/ml.

In the list of inputs, added the folder, there are pens for applying insulin, needles for pens for applying insulin and syringes with attached needles for applying insulin. In addition to fingerstick lancets and reagent strips used to monitor blood glucose levels.

“The use of the continuous infusion system is not incorporated into the provision of disease treatment by the SUS, as there is insufficient scientific evidence that the use of the material is superior when compared to multiple dose therapy, already incorporated in the public health system “, defended the Ministry of Health.

Endocrinologist Priscilla Cukier, a researcher at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP), stated that there is indeed evidence of better efficacy. “As long as for selected patients. Not generally,” he explained. For this, she reinforces that the Brazilian Society of Diabetes shares guidelines to assist in the indication of insulin infusion systems.

already the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) informed that the list of procedures, the list of mandatory coverage for regulated health plans, “does not provide mandatory coverage for any procedures performed at home”. Thus, the agency concludes, “the supply of equipment, supplies and medicines related to the insulin pump for the treatment of type 1 diabetes mellitus, at home, are not included” in the list, nor are they covered by private agreements.