Intel Alder Lake-S CPUs will have two different dies, according to MSI

Company revealed extra information about new CPUs at its online event

Intel’s official announcement revealing Alder Lake CPUs showed us how the architecture works and Diego Kerber left everything well explained here. But MSI, at its latest online event, MSI Insider, revealed even more. The manufacturer brought more information about the different dies as different heating points generated by each one of them.

12th generation Intel Core processors will have two different dies, as shown by MSI. The biggest comes with 8P+8E cores (Perfomance/Golden Cove + Efficient/Gracemont) and will equip the Unlocked K Line CPUs (i5-12600k, i7-12700k and i9-12900K so far). Depending on the configuration, some efficient cores will be disabled like i7 with 8P+4E and i5 with 6P+4E.

The other die will have the configuration of 6P+0E and it will be for the SKUs not unlocked that have not yet been announced. With this initial release, only unlocked processors were released and detailed. This die will equip the Inbound and Intermediate SKUs, that is, the i5 and i3 that will come later. We’ve already shown here leaked tests of the i5-12400 with six Golden Cove cores.

the variant 8+8 has a total area of ​​215mm² and die with 6+0 has 163mm². This smaller die does not have the efficient cores activated, according to the MSI presentation. These shouldn’t be the only dies Intel will use, as the Alder Lake-P and M CPUs for Laptops will have different settings.



– Continues after advertising –

For MSI, these two different dies can imply difficulties with regard to refrigeration. Each one generates heat at different points, as they themselves showed. In the case of air cooler, the positioning of heat pipes will have to be well thought out to suit both dies. As for liquid coolers, this shouldn’t be a problem.

The manufacturer also announced its Z690 motherboards. There are 16 models in total that are part of the MEG, MPG, MAG and PRO series with boards that will support DDR4 memories as well, as other manufacturers have done. The Z690 motherboards will arrive with the unlocked Alder Lake CPUs on November 4th, even though there is a store shipping ahead and asking customers to keep their mouths shut.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: VideoCardz, WCCFtech