Interest rate of 7.75% per annum said new era of financial suffocation and debt – Economy

The credit analysis teams, loan concessions and bank and financial advisors have been busy since Thursday with reviewing the cost of money, which has become more expensive after raising, to the highest level in the last four years, the basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy

Closer to the pocket than most families can perceive, the Selic remunerates investors in government bonds traded on the financial market and complies with the not always friendly conditions of operations in banks and in commerce.

The new rate of 7.75% per year has an immediate impact, with an increase in the installments of financing, from refrigerators to cars and the home, and in charges on installment purchases through credit cards or store tickets. It also influences the commitments made in the overdraft, among other modalities.

The squeeze promoted by the Central Bank (BC), which has not been seen for nearly 20 years, still has enough gas to fuel defaults and thicken the universe of consumers in debt, without, however, containing inflation in the coming months, as they warn analysts heard by the State of Minas.

No reduction in gasoline prices is expected, and even less for meat, despite the significant increase in the Selic of 1.5 percentage points – it was at 6.25% per year –, the most intense increase since 2002.

Afraid and careful not to get into debt without control, the administrative assistant Thais Roberta, 27, and her fiance, Lucas Tadeu, industrial technician, 32, decided to keep only the essential project of the house that they bought still in the plant and are waiting receive in December.

“We were a little scared, we weren’t expecting such a sudden increase, which has even been happening in recent months. In addition to the high interest rates on the purchase of the house, this year there was also an increase in the prices of construction materials”, emphasizes Thais. To contain expenses, the couple has now decided to prioritize furniture to the minimum necessary and the choice to be based on price rather than product branding.

The attitude of Thais and Lucas follows the guidelines given to families by economists to try to improve control over the budget. High interest rates tend to contain increases when consumption accelerates and the pressure factor on prices cannot be met.

Making credit more expensive, interest discourages purchases, and attracts those who have resources available for financial investments, which hold prices in general, but this is not the situation in the country, explains economist Andr Braz, coordinator of price indexes at Getulio Vargas Foundation.

“More than 50% of the inflation accumulated in 12 months (10.25% up to September, based on the Broad National Consumer Price Index – IPCA, the official inflation indicator in Brazil) comes from the readjustments of energy, fuels and of raw materials that have become more expensive (from soy to iron ore)”, he says. It will be difficult to see any effect of interest rates on fuel prices, since the rise in gasoline, diesel oil and cooking gas results, above all, from the increase in oil prices on the international market and the devaluation of the real against the dollar.

Every product that the country needs to import more expensively means pressure on prices internally, generating inflation, observes Andr Braz. An additional factor, which is beyond the government’s control, and therefore within the reach of interest rates, is the mismatch not only in Brazil, but in the world, between the production of oil products and the greater demand generated by the return to normality of the population’s life, after the more restricted period imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. By the laws of economics, demand higher than supply puts pressure on prices.

If the income from high interest rates has, therefore, little effect on inflation, the result is drastic and quick from the point of view of more expensive money, boosting the already high insolvency in Brazil, highlights economist Fbio Bentes, from the National Trade Confederation of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC).

It is not an easy task to estimate how the Selic will influence interest rates at the end, that is, for the consumer. Before the tightening of the basic interest rate determined on Wednesday, the average interest rate on loan operations to households had already reached 41.5% per annum, according to data from the Central Bank.

Fbio Bentes believes that this cost, also on average, could exceed 45% per year at the end of December or even reach close to 50%, if the BC chooses to promote a new increase in the Selic. “Families’ budgets are being stifled and the symptom of this is the increase in defaults, at a time when the labor market remains tight and inflation is high,” he says.

The consequence of the rising interest rate for the indebted consumer is impressive. Bentes observes that a debt of R$1,000 contracted in the overdraft can double in a period of one year, corrected at interest of 8% per month, which means 100% per year.

Even before the new interest rate hike, defaults were already on the rise. The indicator measured by the BC fluctuated from 4.14% in January to 4.10% in May and July, rose again to 4.15% in August and was at 4.25% last month, the highest rate since November 2020 (4.29%). It means that for every R$100 loaned to families, R$4.25 was not paid in an interval longer than 90 days.

Shot in the foot Aware of the gear that high interest rates cause, the BC seems to have issued a kind of message to the population, according to Fbio Bentes, “The increase in interest was already expected, although the debt was the magnitude of it. The BC is trying to maintain the condition of guardian of monetary stability and say that it intends to deliver lower inflation, but in the future”, he summarizes.

It is not clear to the consumer, in the assessment of economist Paulo Vieira, a professor at Centro Universitrio UniHorizontes, in Belo Horizonte, that a simple stroke of the Copom raises interest rates in banks and commerce, while influencing the entire chain of activity economic, “by tradition”, tends to be observed only in the period of four to six months.

Essential adjustments in homes and businesses



At home and in companies, the exercises for reorganizing the budget and optimizing expenses had already become constant and, once again, they are gaining importance in the face of inflation and higher interest rates.

The strategy has been essential at a time of recovery in sales and business expansion projects, says Priscilla Dourado Amorelli Gouva, a partner in the ice cream and cafeteria chain Alessa Gelato & Caff, with four stores in Belo Horizonte.

After adopting the policy of obtaining the best yield from production processes and from the entire service flow in the stores, it has been possible to reduce to a minimum the impact of the increase in fixed costs, which rose between 15% and 20% since October of last year.

With financial and quality controls fine-tuned, and the gradual return of consumers to the stores, the chain reinforces growth plans, instead of abandoning them in the face of more expensive credit. Despite the long economic turmoil, according to Priscilla Dourado, the decision to open two stores in the capital in 2022 is maintained. “Even in the crisis, we managed to reduce the impact on costs and continue with the possibilities to expand. moving forward, working day by day to find opportunities”, says the partner of the Alessa network.

Saved the proportions and differences, which are not few, the families also look for solutions to the tight budget. Preferring anonymity, civil servant VHRS reveals that his family was forced to change consumption habits, replacing the purchase of beef with cheaper cuts, such as chicken and sausage, although the price adjustments have not forgiven any protein. “I also let go of the big brands of supermarket products. I’m buying products from not-so-known brands because of the lower value,” he says.

Another effort is aimed at bringing expenses with a 2013 Fiat Uno car together with food expenses into the budget. “I don’t plan on selling the car for now, but with the current value of gasoline I plan on leaving it as much as possible in the garage, unused.”

In companies, there were also difficulties in passing on cost increases, in a period of high inflation combined with a drop in income and employment. Cutting down on expenses, in turn, implies not sacrificing values ​​and the service provided to the consumer, emphasizes Priscilla Dourado.

“You can’t let quality be affected by costs. The challenge is also not to lose the essence of the company”, he says. The set of measures adopted by the ice cream parlor chain included the readaptation of the menu with 25 of the 42 flavors that were offered. Portion of inputs from the imported company’s own production.

Tighter in 2022



Families are affected by another harmful and dramatic effect of high interest rates, which, by making investments in the productive sector more expensive, frustrate the generation of jobs, when Brazil needs to grow again and provide an alternative to 13.7 million unemployed and others 17.4 million people working in very precarious jobs or who would be working if there was a vacancy for them.

As in a ciranda, this effect is a reflection of another serious problem, the result of the interference of the political crisis in the economy, to which Andr Braz, from FGV, draws attention.

as a crossroads experienced by the country before investors. With the increase in interest rates, the BC tries to keep their interest in the country, offering better remuneration to public bonds, but the government has been losing its ability to attract dollars with the policy of increasing public spending motivated by the campaign that was already anticipated for reelection in 2022.

“If interest rates rise, under normal conditions, our currency should appreciate (with the inflow of dollars in the country), but there is a crisis of confidence in the government, which was aggravated by the decision of Auxlio Brasil, voucher (for truck drivers) and for throwing the precarios in the air. a default. There was no further extension,” says Andr Braz.

“There is a crisis of confidence in the government, which was aggravated by the decision of Auxlio Brasil, voucher (for truck drivers) and precarious” Andr Braz, price index coordinator at Fundao Getulio Vargas

The so-called PEC dos Precatrios reduces to less than half the resources provided for payment of judicial deposits next year. The Union wants to use the resources to finance Auxlio Brasil, a social program that replaces the Bolsa-Famlia, worth R$400. The update, which was based on inflation accumulated in 12 months up to June of the previous year, moved to January to December, releasing funds to the government in the election year

This crisis explains the projections made by banks and brokerages of higher rates of inflation, interest and exchange, and a reduction in the country’s growth prospects. Economist Paulo Vieira recalls that the expectation in the financial market is that the basic interest rate will reach 9% per year in 2021 and 11% next year. “Years of election are totally beyond any capacity for prediction based on logic”, he says.

It is not to be expected that in a campaign year, the government will run after inflation targets, in the sense of helping to hold prices, nor of organizing public accounts. On the other side of the balance of interest, those who have resources available to invest should benefit from a range of better remunerated fixed income investments, such as CDBs and public bonds such as LCI and LCA, which accompany the evolution of the Selic.