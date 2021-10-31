Is a cold shower really good for your health? | Health

Taking a cold shower in the morning is a pretty nasty way to start the day.

Still, many people are tempted to get into the habit because immersion in cold water supposedly offers several health benefits, both physical and mental.

Cold baths were first used for health reasons in the early 19th century, when doctors began to adopt them in hospices and prisons to “cool hot, inflamed brains and instill fear to tame wild urges.”

In the mid-19th century, the Victorians realized that the shower had other uses, more specifically, washing people — and it would be better if the water was hot.

So the shower went from being a device used to cause discomfort for an hour and a half to something that was very pleasant and lasted about five minutes.

However, the practice of taking a cold shower for the benefit of health has never really gone away and actually appears to be experiencing a resurgence. Especially in Silicon Valley. (Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, has already revealed in an interview that he has a habit of diving into an ice bath).

But what does the evidence show?

A large study carried out in the Netherlands showed that people who took a cold shower were less likely to be absent from work due to illness than those who took a hot shower.

A group of more than 3,000 people was divided into four and instructed to take a hot bath every day.

One of the groups, however, asked the researchers to end the bath with 30 seconds of cold water, another with 60 seconds of cold water, and a third with 90 seconds of cold water.

The control group could simply enjoy the hot bath.

Participants were invited to follow this protocol for one month. (Although 64% continued with the cold water scheme because they liked it so much.)

After a three-month follow-up period, they found that groups taking the cold shower had a 29% reduction in self-reported sick leave from work.

Interestingly, the duration of cold water did not affect sick leave.

Why a jet of cold water can keep people from getting sick isn’t clear, but some research suggests it might have something to do with strengthening the immune system.

A study from the Czech Republic showed that when “athletic young men” were immersed in cold water three times a week for six weeks, it offered a slight boost to their immune system.

However, more (and larger) studies are needed to confirm these findings.

Cold water also appears to activate the sympathetic nervous system, the part of the nervous system that is responsible for fight-or-flight responses (an automatic physiological reaction to an event perceived as dangerous, stressful, or frightening).

When it is activated, during a cold shower, for example, there is an increase in the levels of the hormone known as norepinephrine.

This is likely to cause the increases in heart rate and blood pressure seen when people are immersed in cold water—and is related to suggested health improvements.

Cold water immersion has also been shown to improve circulation.

When we are exposed to cold water, there is a decrease in blood flow to the skin.

And when the cold water stops, the body needs to warm up, so there’s increased blood flow to the skin’s surface.

Some scientists believe this can improve circulation.

A study that looked at immersion in cold water after exercise found that after four weeks, the back and forth of blood flow to the muscles had improved.

There is also some evidence that a cold shower can help you lose weight.

One study showed that immersion in cold water at 14℃ increased metabolism by 350%.

Metabolism is the process by which your body converts what you eat and drink into energy, so a higher metabolism equals more energy burned.

In addition to the physical benefits, cold baths can also offer mental health benefits.

There is a current of thought that believes that immersion in cold water generates greater mental alertness due to the stimulus of the fight-or-flight response mentioned earlier.

In older adults, applying cold water to the face and neck has been shown to improve brain function.

A cold shower can also help relieve symptoms of depression.

One proposed mechanism is that, due to the high density of cold receptors in the skin, the cold bath sends an overwhelming amount of electrical impulses from peripheral nerve endings to the brain, which can have an antidepressant effect.

There’s a fair amount of evidence that soaking in cold water or taking a cold shower is good for your health—even if the reasons aren’t quite clear.

But before starting to turn on the cold water tap at the end of the shower, you should know that there are some risks related to the cold shower.

Because a sudden jet of cold water hits the body, it can be dangerous for people with heart disease—it could precipitate a heart attack or irregular heart rhythms.

* Lindsay Bottoms is Professor of Exercise and Health Physiology at the University of Hertfordshire, UK.