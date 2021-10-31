Is a cold shower really good for your health?

by

  • Lindsay Bottoms
  • The Conversation*

Taking a cold shower in the morning is a pretty nasty way to start the day.

Still, many people are tempted to get into the habit because immersion in cold water supposedly offers several health benefits, both physical and mental.

Cold baths were first used for health reasons in the early 19th century, when doctors began to adopt them in hospices and prisons to “cool hot, inflamed brains and instill fear to tame wild urges.”

In the mid-19th century, the Victorians realized that the shower had other uses, more specifically, washing people — and it would be better if the water was hot.