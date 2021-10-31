Is it a two-headed snake? This animal has wings and knows how to fly, see – AGRONEWS®

The unknown species for many has drawn attention on the internet not only for its strange appearance, but also impresses for other characteristics, see what a strange animal this is

In recent days, images of a very different animal have drawn attention on the internet for having a similarity to a two-headed snake. But, after all, is this true? Check the article and understand.

If you were also curious, know that, in fact, the animal that appears in the photos is a moth, that’s right, we are talking about a giant moth known as Atlas, a species with characteristics as curious as its appearance.

giant moth

Butterflies can be considered a pest or admired for the beauty of their colors. There are thousands of species, with varying sizes, but always in small proportions. However, there is one exception: the Atlas moth, considered the largest butterfly in the world.

Found in the tropical and subtropical forests of Southeast Asia, South China, the Malay Archipelago, and Thailand and Indonesia, these moths grow to the size of a bird. Females, which are larger than males, manage to reach a wingspan of 30.5 centimeters and a body area of ​​157.5 square centimeters.

The largest species of Lepidoptera, in terms of wingspan, is considered to be the White Witch (Thysania agrippina). A specimen of Attacus atlas from Java measured 262 mm while Thysania is said to be between 270-280 mm. Based on some scattered specimens and wing angle, the actual measurement of 289 mm was estimated.

Another curious fact about these giant moths is that they don’t have a mouth. As soon as they emerge from the cocoon, they live on the fat accumulated during the previous stages of their life, until they breed, lay eggs and eventually die.

Atlas moths owe their name to the patterns mapped on their wings, which resemble an atlas, but also due to their large size. In Asia the native name refers to the snake-shaped head.

In India, Atlas moths are cultivated for their silk in a non-commercial capacity. Unlike that produced by the silkworm-like moth (Bombyx mori), the silk of the atlas moth is secreted as discontinuous strands. This cotton-like silk, brown in color, is said to be of great durability and is known as fagara. Atlas moth cocoons are used as bags in Taiwan.

Atlas moths are thought to be named after the titan of Greek mythology, Atlas, or for their map-patterned wings. In Hong Kong, the Cantonese name translates as “snake head moth“, referring to the extension of the anterior wing, which bears a slight resemblance to a snake’s head.

