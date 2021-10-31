Is there an ideal contraceptive for every woman?

The contraceptive method most used by Brazilian women is the contraceptive pill, according to a survey carried out by the Ipsos Institute with the pharmaceutical company Organon. For 58% of women, this is the first option, followed by condom or condom, adopted by 43%.

The copper IUD was mentioned by 8% of respondents, and 6% said they use the monthly injection. Still, only 13% claimed to have full mastery of their own reproductive planning. The interviews were conducted with 450 women from all social classes and regions of Brazil, in the first half of 2021.

Despite being the best known options, these are not the only ones. Divided between hormonal and non-hormonal methods, contraceptives have specificities that, under the guidance of specialists, need to be analyzed so that women can choose with awareness.

See below the list of the main ones and the indications of each one:

HORMONAL METHODS

Pill

There are two main types of birth control pills: combine molecules from the estrogen and progesterone families, female sex hormones; and the ones that are composed only from progesterone representatives.

In the first case, the pill is indicated not only for regulating the menstrual cycle, but also for improving acne. Among the common effects, this type of formulation can generate a mild headache, gastrointestinal problems and an increase in varicose veins.

This should draw the attention of women who have already had cases of thrombosis, or are at greater risk of developing the condition. Estrogen, when metabolized by the liver, favors blood clotting, increasing this risk.

For them, pills based on only progesterone can be an alternative, or other non-hormonal methods, according to Rita Géssia Patriani Rodrigues, a gynecologist and urogynecologist with specialization in Women’s Health at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp). This option can even be used without pausing the card, and is indicated for nursing mothers.

Whatever type of formulation, the pills are safe and provide protection against pregnancy. But they need to be taken on the correct days and times. They are not suitable for women without a regulated routine.

Sticker

Known as transdermal, the method releases versions of female hormones into the skin, where it is absorbed. The change is done weekly and, after about 21 days, the woman must take a break for seven days before putting on a new patch. Incorrect use increases the risk of contraceptive failure.

The most expressive side effects are redness at the applied site. As it works the same as combined pills, with the association of hormones, it is not recommended for patients who are at risk of thrombosis, due to the high level of estrogen in its composition.

vaginal ring

With a pill- and patch-like action, the vaginal ring also combines the hormones estrogen and progesterone. The substances, however, are absorbed directly into the vagina and over a period of three weeks.

After the stipulated time, the woman needs to remove the device and wait seven days, until a new ring is inserted. As with other formulations, due to the combination of hormones, those at risk of thrombosis should avoid this method.

As the time the ring remains in the woman’s body is long, it is a method indicated for women who have the habit of forgetting to take the pill or changing the patch at the correct interval. The item does not cause discomfort and does not interfere with sexual relations.

Injection

Applied to the gluteus muscle, there are two versions of this contraceptive to release female hormones: applications every month or every three months.

The difference between the two modalities is that, in the case of the monthly injection, if the woman is unable to take it on the exact date, there is an allowed limit of three days, before or after the scheduled day. In the quarterly injection, the contraceptive must be administered on the stipulated date, so there are no failures.

As it does not require a daily obligation, the method is indicated for women with stressful routines, and who tend to forget to take the oral pill, for example.

As with the other options, the injection has some side effects, according to Ana Paula Aquino, specialist in gynecology and obstetrics at Febrasgo. “With the injectable only progesterone, the woman can, yes, have an increase in weight”, he says. The injectable can also increase the menstrual flow for some women and delay the body for future pregnancies.

hormonal IUD

There are different versions of the intrauterine device (IUD), each with its own advantages. The hormonal model acts in the body by releasing only progesterone directly into the uterus and pelvic region. Thus, it changes the mucosa of the cervical region, the motility of the fallopian tubes and the endometrium, preventing pregnancy.

The hormonal IUD can also be used as part of the treatment of some conditions, such as endometriosis and fibroids. In some cases, you can avoid surgical procedures.

The placement can be done in private doctors’ offices, but also via the Unified Health System (SUS). The duration is five years.

The advantage of this method is that the woman does not need to be locked into specific dates (removal or replacement, for example) for the effectiveness to be complete. However, annual examinations are required to see if the IUD has remained in place, in addition to changing it on the expiration date.

subdermal implant

Considered one of the safest methods, with less failure, the subdermal implant works releasing progesterone versions throughout the body, from the bloodstream. Unlike the vaginal ring or the IUD, it does not work on a specific region of the body.

Physically, it is a small flexible cylinder, made of plastic, the size of a matchstick and inserted into the arm, either by puncture or through an applicator. It is not indicated for women who prefer to have regular menstrual cycles, since, during use, menstruation may fluctuate, according to Ana Paula Aquino, a specialist in gynecology and obstetrics. The method lasts for three years.

NON-HORMONAL METHODS

copper IUD

In this case, the copper IUD generates an inflammatory process in the inner layer of the uterus, the endometrium. Thus, it hinders the survival of the sperm, and prevents fertilization. In the case of the copper IUD, the duration is up to 10 years.

This device does not affect ovulation or the menstrual cycle. As with the hormonal IUD, women who opt for the copper version need to undergo annual gynecological examinations to ensure that the device is in the correct position and is still functioning effectively.

The option is valid for those who do not want or cannot use hormones. The downside is that this contraceptive increases menstrual flow and potentiates cramps.

silver IUD

The action of the silver IUD is similar to the copper version for pregnancy prevention, but with an added benefit: it reduces the amount of blood during menstruation and also eases pain.

The effectiveness, however, is lower: five years instead of 10 years for the copper IUD. The intrauterine device must also be monitored using ultrasound tests to ensure effectiveness throughout the protection period.

Female condom

Unlike the methods listed, the female condom is the only one that, in addition to preventing pregnancy, prevents sexually transmitted infections (STIs), such as AIDS, syphilis and HPV. When inserted into the vaginal canal, the condom acts as a bag that collects the released sperm, preventing it from coming into contact with the cervix.

*This text was originally published by the Einstein Agency.