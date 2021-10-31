isolated, Bolsonaro has an empty schedule and is mocked by the Italian press







Lack of bilateral meetings is a sign of Bolsonaro’s lack of prestige on the international political scene Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

The Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, is one of the only leaders of the G20 (a group of the 20 largest economies in the world) which has no scheduled meetings with other leaders, with the exception of Italian President Sergio Mattarella, host of the event who, by protocol, meets with all the leaders present in Rome.

According to Itamaraty, the Brazilian president’s agenda would be updated throughout his visit to Italy, and meetings were being negotiated with other countries, but nothing has been closed so far. the meeting of the G20 takes place this weekend (30 and 10/31), and then many of them head to the Climate Summit in Glasgow, in Scotland (COP26).

Under strong international pressure because of the increase in deforestation and burning in the Amazon, Bolsonaro decided not to go to COP26, which generated criticism from other countries and environmental organizations. According to the vice president of the Republic, Hamilton Mourão, the Brazilian president will avoid the climate meeting because they would throw “rocks” on him.

The environmental policy of Bolsonaro contributed a lot to his isolation in international forums such as the G20, and the absence in COP26 accentuates that.

In general, bilateral meetings between leaders at events such as the G20 and the United Nations General Assembly serve as one of the indicators of the country’s importance on the global stage. Historically, Brazil used to be in demand for its role as an articulator in global negotiations and debates involving developing countries.

Oliver Stuenkel, political scientist and professor of International Relations at Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), states that Brazil is very isolated, and Bolsonaro’s reputation abroad is already consolidated, so his statements are unlikely to change the position of other governments or generate headlines as before.

“Furthermore, as the election is approaching, no one wants to bet or sees much value in re-establishing some dialogue or any strategic partnership. And, even with well-connected leaders, this tends to happen when their term is one year away.”

For Stuenkel, “the best Brazil could do would not be to reverse the damage, but simply show up little, and there is a good chance that Brazil will come out of the G20 not unnoticed, but without generating headlines abroad”.

isolation signs





Brazilian president said in conversation with Turkish president that he has a lot of popular support Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

Argentine President Alberto Fernández, for example, has a bilateral meeting scheduled with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo met in private meetings with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and Australia’s Prime Minister, Scott Morrison. At the meeting with the president of France, Widodo discussed investments in the Indonesian defense sector and goals to reduce deforestation and greenhouse gas emissions, among other issues.

There are other signs of the Brazilian leader’s isolation during the event.

A report in the Italian newspaper La Repubblica highlighted that the edition of the summit of leaders of the G20 This year was marked by the return of handshakes, virtually banned during the covid-19 pandemic. “But not for everyone”, emphasizes the publication.

“(Italian President) Mario Draghi gave a hand to many of the prime ministers who arrived this morning in Nuvola, where the work of these two days is taking place. But not for the president Bolsonaro, who said he will be the last person in Brazil to get vaccinated – after all, he believes that vaccines cause AIDS: something he said in a video that social networks gave us the grace to censor.”

Draghi had meetings with several world leaders, among them Joe Biden (USA) and Narendra Modi (India).

‘Petrobras is a problem’

In the anteroom of the first meeting of leaders of the G20, Bolsonaro he had only exchanged words with the waiters, until aides took him to greet his Turkish colleague, Recep Erdogan.

In an informal conversation with the president of Turkey, Bolsonaro said that Brazil’s economy is coming back strong, but the “media as always attacking” – Brazil is the only country in the G20 with recession estimates in 2022, but the assessment is not a consensus among financial institutions.

In response, the representative of Turkey mentioned that Brazil has large oil resources and Petrobras. Bolsonaro he rebuts: “Petrobras is a problem. But we are breaking monopolies, with a very big reaction. Not long ago it was a political party company. We changed that.”

Erdogan finally asked about the Brazilian election and, hearing that it would take place in 11 months, told Bolsonaro that he still had a lot to do.

“I also have very large popular support. We have a good team of ministers. I didn’t accept anyone’s nomination. I was the one who put everyone in. I honored the Armed Forces. A third of the ministers. [é de] professional military personnel. It’s not easy. Doing the right things is more difficult,” answers the Brazilian president.

After the meeting of the G20, this Saturday morning (10/30), Bolsonaro met with the secretary general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Mathias Cormann, at the Brazilian embassy in Rome.





After G20, world leaders go to COP26 – Bolsonaro decided not to participate Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

Brazil is trying to join the organization, known as the rich countries club, but the candidacy is resisted by European countries because of environmental policies.

“We want to rise to the OECD, and he is sympathetic to our position. It’s difficult, right? But by all indications, instead of one country, the idea is for six countries to join simultaneously. So, this makes it easier if this thesis is forward,” Bolsonaro said in front of the Brazilian embassy in Rome this Saturday afternoon, after the meeting of the G20.

According to the Brazilian president, in this format, three countries from the American continent and three from the European continent would enter.

Boos and curses

On the second day of the visit to Rome, Bolsonaro he was cursed and booed around the Brazilian embassy, ​​where he is staying. The Brazilian president was called “genocidal” and “incompetent” when returning from a tour of the Vatican region.

“How are you going to explain your government’s incompetence?” shouted one of the protesters. Another repeated slogans like “Out, Bolsonaro” and “Genocidal”.

As the booing and cursing intensified, Bolsonaro supporters approached shouting “Mito, mito!” has access.

Brazilian and Italian security agents prevented reporters from approaching the president, pushing and holding press professionals.

O Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, was also booed in front of the Brazilian embassy.