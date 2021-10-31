“It is necessary to abandon PEC dos Precatório”

posted on 10/31/2021 06:00



"It is better to resort to the justification of the calamity that generates extraordinary credit than to approve this horrendous PEC, because it will have very serious future consequences," he said in an interview with Correio.

Economist Mailson da Nóbrega, a partner at Tendências Consultoria and former finance minister between 1988 and 1990, during the José Sarney (MDB) government, estimates that inflation will approach 10% at the end of this year. According to him, the continued upward trend in prices had help, in the last two weeks, after the decision of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes to ask for a license to spend in order to make the Auxílio Brasil program viable. “This had a devastating impact on the markets”, warns Mailson, who does not rule out a scenario of stagflation — when there is no growth and prices soar — in 2022.

For Mailson, the big problem in the economy is the government and the short-term challenge is fiscal. “The spending cap had an implicit condition that it would mobilize the political class to cut mandatory spending. Otherwise, the roof is not sustainable. And none of that happened. So, this short-term challenge continues and is very serious. And it has now been aggravated by these government nonsense”, he laments. The main excerpts from the interview given to the mail:

Forecasts for 2022 even indicate a recession. Minister Paulo Guedes says it’s a “little conversation”. Will this be like the “little flu”?

(Laughter) In fact, the big concern right now is inflation. And the inflationary scenario had already been deteriorating since March this year, due to supply shocks from abroad. And, here in Brazil, three factors pressured costs: the drought, which hit soybean and coffee crops; frosts, which harmed crops in the south of the country; and, thirdly, the water crisis, which caused an increase in the electricity bill. It’s a perfect storm. And all of this was amplified by the perception of fiscal risk and political risk, due to the way in which the President of the Republic behaves and the attacks on institutions.

What is the effect of all this?

Brazil is one of the few commodity exporters where the local currency exchange rate has depreciated. The normal in commodity cycles is the opposite. And, therefore, instead of neutralizing part of the increase in dollar-denominated commodities, this unstable Brazilian environment caused an aggravation of the exchange rate devaluation, because the domestic prices of these goods increased a lot, involving, basically, food and energy. Now, this is why the Central Bank’s Focus survey has been raising its inflation forecast for 29 consecutive weeks. Earlier this year, market estimates point to a 4.4% high for the IPCA (National Consumer Price Index).

Above the center of the target of 4%, but below the ceiling of 5.25% per year. But now it broke…

Exactly. Now, inflation will approach 10% by the end of this year. And this environment of rising inflation was added to what happened, in the last two weeks, when the Minister of Economy decided to ask for a license to spend in order to make a turbo-charged Bolsa Família feasible. This had a devastating impact on the markets. First, because the same minister who said that the spending ceiling was non-negotiable and accused his colleagues of breaking the roof, proposed, himself, to disobey the ceiling. This was a shock to many. Second, the purpose of breaking the roof was to make an electoral project for the President of the Republic feasible.

And everything indicates that this hole in the ceiling is going to be huge, but there are still no clear numbers about it because of the PEC…

So it is. In the midst of this confusion and this mess, the new wording of the PEC dos Precatórios, by Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB), was released. The rapporteur committed the feat of worsening what was already bad, because in addition to defaulting, he introduced a new method of treating precatório which is disastrous. The Ministry of Economy had proposed a default which was a 10-year installment payment. The deputy proposed an endless moratorium, because it creates a sub-ceiling of R$ 39 billion and everything that exceeds this amount will be transferred to the following fiscal year. As there will be more court orders in the following years, this will create a snowball. There is a Senate consultant who estimated that, in 20 to 25 years, the stock of court orders could reach R$ 5 trillion. In other words, it is almost priceless.

Are there other problems?

The PEC proposes two more barbarities. The first is to prohibit the Judiciary from issuing court orders. It’s a ride for no one to fault. I don’t think even Arno Augustin (former secretary of the National Treasury) would have that imagination. This PEC forces the Judiciary to hide the size of the court orders to be paid.

And what is the second barbarity?

It is the change in the periodicity of the ceiling readjustment. It is an accounting maneuver to make room for more expenses. And this is much broader than the rides of former president Dilma Rousseff. Dilma’s ride is close to that. It was to hide the subsidy in Banco do Brasil’s accounting.

Is pedaling much more serious if the PEC is approved?

Yes, much more serious. And all this generates another consequence: it makes room on the roof for the Three Powers. By opening a margin of R$90 billion to R$100 billion, or more, nobody knows how much, because it will depend on inflation until the end of the year, the government allows the Judiciary and Legislative branches to spend more. It is no coincidence that they are going to multiply the Electoral Fund to R$ 5 billion. Guedes asked for a license to spend and, as a result, he also allowed this license for the Legislative and the Judiciary. And the effect of all this is an undesirable increase in public spending. And, of course, no one is a fool in the market, everyone noticed this move.

But the market reacted badly to the postponement of the PEC and the possibility of the proposal not being approved. What does that mean?

The market understands that, without the PEC, the government will have to break the ceiling, even using a public calamity device to issue extraordinary credit, even if this is not justified. That’s the market’s interpretation. It’s not my interpretation. I think it is better to resort to the justification of the calamity that generates extraordinary credit than to approve this horrible PEC, because it will have very serious future consequences. And there’s another thing I forgot to mention about the change in the spending ceiling calculation rule. The basis for inflation for the 12 months ending in June has a logic: the predictability of preparing the Budget. Now, Congress is going to pass a Budget without knowing what the spending cap is. And then, assuming that inflation is lower than that projected by the government, it will be necessary to make cuts in appropriations to be able to adjust to the ceiling value.

The market has always given a vote of confidence to the government and despised the fiscal risk, which has always existed. Now, with BC recognizing the increased risk, is the perception changing?

The consequence of all this is that with the perception of losing the fiscal anchor, the Central Bank is left alone in this war. And he has to win all the battles to get rid of inflation. Fortunately, the Central Bank is autonomous by law. Therefore, this monetary policy action will not lead to the resignation of the president of the Central Bank or the board of directors, however much Bolsonaro dislikes this monetary policy cycle. BC preserves its credibility. Therefore, he quickly reviewed the scenario and abandoned that indication that he would increase the Selic by only one percentage point.

Some market players expected more. What did you think of the Copom decision?

I think it was correct. The Central Bank cannot get out of despair, out of control. The BC cannot act, except in a moderate way, to assess, first, the impact of a greater rise in the interest rate, and, second, to reassume control of the management of expectations. A higher Selic could even generate panic, because it would be interpreted that the BC is thinking the worst. I think the increase of 1.5 points (percentage in Selic) was of good size.

Will this scenario of increasingly higher interest rates slow down GDP growth, which was no big deal?

That’s right. We will have higher inflation with the action of the Central Bank, it may start to decline and end next year at around 4.5%, within the target and below the upper limit of 5%. But inflation will still remain high for most of the time, and so will unemployment. And what is ironic is that all these maneuvers to benefit Bolsonaro and their popularity could be a shot in the foot. Higher inflation and unemployment can generate discomfort among workers, which neutralizes the benefit of a turbo-charged Bolsa Família.

Is a recession or stagflation scenario possible in 2022?

Look, Tendências is reviewing the projection for 2022. For now, the forecast is for growth of 1.8%, because we are betting that the recovery of services would be enough to avoid a further drop in economic activity. Now, that reasoning is out of date. Our people are redoing the calculations for the projections. They should probably be in the positive field, I don’t know how much. But there are already people talking about a fall, so the hypothesis of stagflation is not ruled out.

Do you think the country still has salvation?

I have to believe there is, because we have a situation of relative comfort in critical areas. Brazil is not facing a balance of payments crisis. On the contrary. The position is stronger this year than last year, due to the increase in exports. There is no sign of a crisis in the financial market. And these two areas were, in recent decades, the main sources of the most serious crises in the Brazilian economy.

Is the problem the government?

Yes. Now it’s the government. The big challenge today, in the short term, is fiscal, because the spending cap had an implicit condition that it would mobilize the political class to cut mandatory spending. Otherwise, the roof is not sustainable. And it didn’t happen. So, this short-term challenge continues and is very serious. It was aggravated by these government nonsense and has the long-term challenge of productivity. Without measures and reforms that increase the country’s productivity, we will continue with mediocre growth.