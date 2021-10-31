It was horrible but necessary, says Anitta on pressure for political positioning

Singer Anitta was the first guest of “À Prioli”, new solo show by lawyer and digital influencer Gabriela Prioli, which premiered on CNN Brazil Soft this Saturday (30).

In “À Prioli”, the artist spoke about several themes, such as an international career, the relationship with fans and life in the United States, and revealed that she was shaken by the pressure for her position in the 2018 presidential elections.

“It was horrible at the time, but necessary, because I had several distorted ideas about politics, I thought everything was very wrong, I didn’t have much knowledge on this subject and I was forced to go to study and I liked it,” Anitta told Prioli.

Despite saying that the movement was positive, Anitta revealed that the pressure for positioning affected her at the time.

“It could have been different. You saw how devastated I was, I wanted to disappear, it was horrible.”

international career

With a solid and successful career in Brazil, the singer moved to the United States to try to conquer the international music scene as well. To Gabriela Prioli, Anitta revealed the feeling of “starting over” in a different country.

“I tell everyone that one thing you can’t have here is ego. You have to be very humble and not be afraid of failing. What helps me the most out here is my network of fans, and Brazilians have been very supportive,” said Anitta.

routine in the United States

The conversation also addressed the relaxed side of the singer’s routine in the United States, including friendships, flirting and ballads. “It’s been a wonderful period,” said the singer.

First season of “À Prioli”

From today’s premiere, “À Prioli” airs every Saturday at 9:45 pm on CNN.

The attraction is another launch of the brand CNN Soft, arm of the CNN in the production of informational entertainment.

Recorded entirely outside the studios, the show will show that all great personalities, even those we think we know, have more complex aspects than we can imagine. The first season will have eight episodes. In each, a different personality reveals itself.

See the guest list for the first season of “À Prioli”:

Anitta

Lazarus Ramos

Douglas Souza

Black Gil

Marcelo Tas

Thiago Nigro

Giulia Be

Djamila Ribeiro

(Published by Daniel Fernandes)