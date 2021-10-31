‘It’s time to act, and act together,’ Pope urges world leaders | Environment

“It’s time to act, and act together” against climate change, the pandemic and poverty, urged Pope Francis in a text released this Sunday (31) by the Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera.

The text is part of the preface of a book that will be released on November 12th with reflections and reports on the reception of Francisco’s “Laudato si” encyclical dedicated to the defense of the environment.

It is also a message to the G20 leaders gathered in Rome this Sunday, the eve of the important climate change conference in Glasgow (UK), which officially starts on Monday.

COP26: What Brazil will promise and demand at the climate change conference

Joe Biden and Pope Francis have a long meeting at the Vatican

1 of 1 Joe Biden and Pope Francis during a meeting at the Vatican, October 29, 2021 — Photo: Vatican Media/Via Reuters Joe Biden and Pope Francis during a meeting at the Vatican, October 29, 2021 — Photo: Vatican Media/Via Reuters

“There is an ecological crisis, represented by the ‘cry of the earth’, and a social crisis, represented by the ‘cry of the poor’, who have become mortal by a health crisis: the Covid-19 pandemic,” warns Pope Francis.

“However, let us not forget that crises are also windows of opportunity: they are occasions to recognize and learn from the mistakes of the past”, he writes.

“It’s time to think big, to rethink our priorities (…) and to reprogram our future. It’s time to act, to act together, it’s time”, concludes the pontiff.

The book, which will be electronic and published at COP26, can be downloaded free of charge from November 12 on the Vatican’s website of the Vatican’s “Dedicatory for the Service of Integral Human Development”, which promotes the publication.

On the eve of the start of COP 26, world leaders discuss stronger actions against global warming