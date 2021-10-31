Jeep Commander enters subscription service for R$5,399

The subscription service Flow! now it has a new model from Stellantis, the Jeep Commander, a model recently launched in the national market with plans starting at R$5,399. The seven-seat premium SUV is offered in Limited and Overland versions.

In this Flua! service, Commander is offered with deductibles of 500, 1 thousand, 2 thousand and 3 thousand kilometers per month for 12, 24 or 36 months, with the lowest deductible starting at the quoted value.

Fábio Siracusa, Head of Operations for Flua!, says:

“The Jeep Commander is an example of sophistication, space and comfort. With the new model in our portfolio, we will offer our customers an excellent option for a premium product, providing them with new experiences.”

Completes Siracusa: “The vehicle is also an opportunity to expand leadership in SUVs. Flow! is the only company to offer the Jeep Commander subscription option at this time.”

Equipped with a GSE 1.3 Turbo engine of 180 horsepower in gasoline and 185 horsepower in ethanol, the Jeep Commander also has 27.8 kgfm with a six-speed automatic transmission. In diesel, the Multijet 2.0 engine has 170 horsepower and 38.3 kgfm.

In this case, the transmission is the ZF 9HP nine-speed and permanent four-wheel drive. The Commander also has driving and terrain modes in this configuration.

In the Overland version, comes with Harman Kardon sound system, electric front seats, trunk with presence sensor, Adventure Intelligence Plus connected platform with Alexa in Vehicle.

It also has autonomous steering systems such as emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist or motorcyclist recognition, driver fatigue detector, speed sign recognition and Park Assist.

Expanding, Flua! it already has a good share in Fiat and Jeep sales and is now growing in the premium market.

Siracusa comments: “High-end cars are in great demand in Flua! and we want to evolve with the proposal to offer a more premium and personalized added service for the Jeep Commander.”

The service is in 16 states, represented by 53 Jeep dealerships.