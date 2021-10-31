Jojo Todynho appears demonic at a Halloween party with cleavage to the navel: “Devil”

Singer bet on sensual costume to enjoy the eves of Halloween; Look

demonic, Jojo Todynho appeared featured for Halloween this Saturday (30).

The funkeira posed with a very sensual costume: with a body cut and with a low-cut to the navel, she left her legs well exposed and ended the haunting look with an open overcoat and demon horns.

The look was chosen for the doctor’s birthday party João Branco, husband of the singer’s best friend.

David Brasil was one of the followers to praise the winner of A Fazenda 12: “hot devil“, wrote in the comments. Many others preferred to leave only a shorter compliment: “Wonderful“. Check out:

COMPARISONS

Eliminated from A Fazenda sooner than I imagined, the funkeira Tati Breaks Shack complained about the comparisons with Jojo Todynho. In the first interview after leaving the reality show at dawn this Friday (29), she recalled that she is very different from the singer who was champion of the competition the year before.

“That’s since Jojo came along. I think people have to understand a little that I have a 23-year career, I don’t need to copy anyone. I admire her story, each one with its content, but I didn’t follow her vibe, Tati Quebra Barraco I think most people know that I am what I walked in my path“, told the “Decompression Cabin”.