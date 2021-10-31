Jon Jones ‘brazuca’, ‘Brady’s blood’ and even Cormier’s cry

Brazilian “shock the world” this Saturday by submitting Jan Blachowicz and winning the UFC light heavyweight belt

This Saturday at UFC 267, Glover Teixeira “shock the world” by submitting Jan Blachowicz and winning the light heavyweight belt at the age of 42.

The Brazilian’s feat, second oldest to win a title in the organization’s history, reverberated among the top names in world MMA, such as Jon Jones.

The former light heavyweight champion looked like a Brazilian celebrating a compatriot’s title. “Hey Glover, you’re one of the originals, my friend! Very happy for you. Come on, Brazil!”, tweeted Jones.

Daniel Cormier, the only one besides Glover and Randy Couture to own a belt after being 40 years old, participated in the official broadcast by ESPN and, after the event, used Twitter to reveal that he came to cry with the Brazilian’s conquest.

“Congratulations to the world champion, Brazil hero Glover Teixeira! It literally brought a tear to my eye the way this guy never gave up! Just amazing! 42 years old man,” he said.

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Belal Muhammad, welterweight fighter, compared Glover with Tom Brady, legendary quarterback gives NFL who won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season at 43 years old. “He has the blood of Tom Brady,” said the American.

Yo Glover you are a real G my friend, so happy for you. Let’s go Brazil! — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 30, 2021

Congratulations to the champion of the world Brazil’s own @gloverteixeira ! Literally brought a tear to my eyes the way this man has never given up! Just amazing 42 years old man. #ufc267 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 30, 2021