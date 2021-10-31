Jorge Jesus will eventually return to Flamengo, says Portuguese journalist

Benfica de Jorge Jesus is going through an irregular phase. In the last six games, there are only two wins – one for the Portuguese Championship and one for the Portuguese Cup. In addition to the triumphs, Encarnados have draws with Estoril (Portuguese) and Vitória de Guimarães (League Cup) and defeats by Bayern Munich (League of Champions of Europe) and Portimonense (Portuguese).

In addition to costing the unbeaten – and leadership – of the main national competition, the bad sequence increased the pressure on coach Jorge Jesus, who has a contract with the club until the end of the year. In the opinion of Portuguese journalist Luís Pedro Sousa, from “Record”, the coach never stopped flirting with Flamengo, his former club, and should return to Brazil at some point.

“Jorge Jesus, as he has done again, is winking at Flamengo. I remember an interview with Jorge Jesus when he arrived at Benfica. In this conversation, in July of last year, he showed pride, satisfaction for returning to Benfica, but I invite people to review the interview. He spent most of his time saying he missed Flamengo, always winking at Flamengo. Jorge Jesus, and here I’m doing ‘futurology’, he’ll end up coming back to Flamengo, we just have to see when,” the journalist told “CMTV”

The journalist also opined that Benfica should only renew Jorge Jesus’ contract if they win the Portuguese title and another cup.

“[Os maus resultados] they will feed the continuity or not of Jorge Jesus’ soap opera. He is in the last year of his contract. Benfica has not yet taken a step towards the renewal of this contract. Benfica will see at the end of the season, for sure, whether or not it’s worth renewing with Jorge Jesus. And I think it’s only worth renewing if Benfica are Portuguese champions and win another title,” he added.

cheering call

Last Wednesday (27), during Flamengo’s 3-0 defeat by Athletico Paranaense, at Maracanã, which culminated in the elimination of the Cariocas in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, fans cheered Jorge Jesus while booing Renato Portaluppi, current team coach.