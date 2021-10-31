Jos Verstappen: “Lewis would have been champion without Max for the year”

With five races left for the end of the current season of the Formula 1, the title battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton is open and far from defined. the pilot of red bull he leads by 12 points over the British and will face two GPs that favor his team: Mexico and Brazil. For the Dutchman’s father, jos Verstappen, the rival of Mercedes would have already been champion if his son had not been in the dispute.

For the former top-class name, who has raced in prominent teams like Benetton and Tyrrell, what makes Max so exciting is how much he can extract from the car and his resilience, seen in moments that seemed to knock him down in the championship. , cases of accidents suffered at GPs in Great Britain and Hungary.

“Without Max, Lewis would be champion this year,” commented Jos to the Dutch media Formula 1. “He takes a lot out of the vehicle and that’s what makes him so spectacular. He’s a fighter that people want to see anyway.”

Verstappen also praised Red Bull’s improvement and how the Austrian team managed to match the power of the Mercedes engine, which could be decisive in the season: “For F1, this title fight is incredibly good, because it’s also between two teams.”

“You see we have a chance [pela evolução da escuderia]. So, I also think we are doing very well here for the future,” he added.

Making the exercise ‘proposed’ by Jos in a simple way, if his son was not competing in the current championship, Hamilton would have won the GPs of Emilia-Romagna, France, Styria, Netherlands and United States, which would give him 49.5 points to more and a total of 327 counting also the best results in others that would not have won and the races sprint, not including possible fast laps.

In other words, he wouldn’t be the champion of the season yet, because Valtteri boots would appear in second with 218 and 133 still in dispute, counting the qualification of São Paulo and the extra points.

In the last seven-times title on a standard calendar (2019), he had 322 with the same number of races remaining and secured the trophy two stages later in Mexico.

Top 3 with Max

Hypothetical Top 3 without Max

