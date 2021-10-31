Full.News – 20:32 | updated on 10/30/2021 21:21



Alexandre Garcia and Caio Coppola were hired by Jovem Pan News Photo: CNN Brazil reproduction

Journalists Alexandre Garcia and Caio Coppolla have just joined the Jovem Pan News team, a broadcaster of the Jovem Pan group that has just made its debut on closed TV. Garcia and Coppolla, known for their analysis of politics and economics, are expected to debut on JP News shortly after the Nov. 2 holiday. The information is from the Revista Oeste website.

The station has not yet released which programs or pictures they will compose.

Both Garcia and Coppolla were recently disconnected from CNN Brasil. Garcia had his contract terminated with the North American broadcaster after speaking out in favor of early treatment against Covid-19, and calling into question the efficacy and safety of the vaccine against the virus.

Caio leaves CNN Brasil after the network decides not to renew his contract, which ends this Sunday (31). Unlike Garcia, Caio was on CNN’s “refrigerator” for months, especially after the appointment of Renata Afonso as CEO of the company.

Currently, Alexandre Garcia and Caio Coppolla are two of the most influential conservative voices in the Brazilian media.

