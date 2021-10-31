Juca: Torcida do Flamengo is paying the price for the arrogance of the directors – 10/30/2021

A club that has won two Brazilian titles since 2019, one Libertadores and is once again in the final of the South American competition, Flamengo is going through a turbulent moment internally due to the high frequency of injuries in the squad, in addition to questioning the work of coach Renato Gaúcho. This week, the club was eliminated from the Copa do Brasil after losing 3-0 to Athletico-PR and reached four games without winning, facing today (30) Atlético-MG, leader of Brasileirão, at Maracanã.

on the podcast Ball Posse #173, Juca Kfouri sees mistakes made in the management of Flamengo and points out that the club and the fans end up paying for the arrogance shown by the leaders, who were wrong to accept appeals for the departure of Rogério Ceni and the arrival of Renato Gaúcho.

“Arrogance sooner or later takes its toll, so that idea of ​​the invincible team, the unbeatable team, the ‘no one podosco with us’, we are seeing. Two horrible matches by Flamengo, conceded six goals in two games, three by Fluminense and three more from Athletico-PR, who are not exactly at the top of Brazilian football today,” says Juca.

“You pay for what was done, you pay for the immediate response to fan claims, you don’t have patience with a coach like Rogério Ceni, you find a miraculous solution called Renato Gaúcho, who came from two years of failure in the Grêmio. I think Flamengo’s fans are paying the price for this arrogance that they have no responsibility for, because they didn’t choose them,” he adds.

The journalist says that it would be feasible to face Flamengo strong in the fight with Atlético-MG considering the two games in hand and the direct confrontation at home with the leader, but recent performances do not help to believe in the possibility of a red three-time championship. -black. Thus, he sees Galo as the favorite in this afternoon’s clash and even Palmeiras as the favorite in the Libertadores final, although this condition may change until November 27th.

“Flamengo is 13 points behind Atlético-MG, in theory, potentially, it is 7 points if it wins the two games it has less. In theory and potentially, if it beats Galo, it is 4 points. Can you believe that? We had a brutal expectation for this game, I keep the expectation, of course it will be an unmissable game, but the objective fact is that today Atlético-MG is the favorite against Flamengo, this Saturday. MG, visiting, is the favorite. He will arrive more whole, he will arrive with much higher morale and he is the favorite”, says Juca.

“It can make Flamengo, look how ironic, the Flamengo of Renato’s dreams, to play only one tournament, to have a month to prepare for a game, as Abel Ferreira is doing with Palmeiras, because Palmeiras only is gaining strength, Palmeiras is now in good shape. So, in today’s situation, Atlético-MG is the favorite on Saturday, and Palmeiras is the favorite on the 27th. But what a situation that Renato put Flamengo in, what a situation! What makes a coach clumsy at the wrong time, in the wrong place”, he concludes.

