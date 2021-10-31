Justice prohibits blocking of federal roads by truck drivers in 6 states – 10/30/2021 – Market

The Court banned the blocking of federal roads by the strike movement of autonomous truck drivers, scheduled for this Monday (1). The decision affects access to the Port of Santos (SP), the Port of Suape (PE), in addition to highways in São Paulo, Goiás, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Pernambuco and Rio Grande do Sul.

The substitute federal judge Marina Sabino Coutinho, of the 1st Court of São Vicente, established a daily fine of R$ 10 thousand for individuals and R$ 100 thousand for legal entities if the roads and highways connecting the port of Santos to the cities of Santos and São Vicente are blocked by truck drivers next week.

The injunction determines that the strikers are informed of the court decision so that they can voluntarily vacate the streets. Only in case of refusal can the Port Guard, or other competent authorities, remove vehicles parked on the highways.

The use of police force is also authorized if necessary.

The decision of the federal judge on duty Bruno Teixeira de Castro, of the 2nd Civil Federal Court of the Judiciary Section of Goiás, prohibited the blocking of federal highways and highways in the state of Goiás. The daily fines foreseen are R$100 thousand per individual participating and R$1 million per legal entity that organizes the stoppage.

The use of police force is also authorized, “if the need for its use is determined”. The court decision nominally mentions some autonomous truck driver organizations, such as the CNTTL (National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers), the CNTRC (National Council for Road Cargo Transport) and Abrava (Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers).

CNTTL, CNTRC and Abrava are also mentioned in the court decisions handed down by the courts of Santa Catarina and Paraná. In the state of Santa Catarina, judge Ivori Luís da Silva Scheffer ordered the “free traffic of vehicles and people on any stretches” of federal highways, with a fine of R$5,000 for

individuals and R$100 thousand for legal entities that fail to comply with the order.

In Paraná, the decision of federal judge Ricardo Cimonetti de Lorenzi Cancelier provides for a fine of R$2,000 per participant, per hour, in addition to R$100,000 for legal entities that “cause obstruction or hindering passage” on federal roads.

​Carlos Alberto Litti Dahmer, director of CNTTL, said the decisions are part of a federal government strategy to repress the strike. However, the call is maintained by the category. “Everything, as always planned, hasn’t changed anything,” he said.

In Pernambuco, federal judge Allan Endry Veras Ferreira did not establish fines in case of roadblocks connecting the Suape port, but recalled that this is a violation of the CBT (Brazilian Traffic Code) and that the “threat of disturbance in federal highways can be repelled by

Federal and Federal Highway Police, which are responsible for preserving order”.

The report tried to get in touch with the CNTRC, Abrava and representatives of truck drivers who serve the port of Santos region to comment on the court decisions, but did not get a response until the conclusion of this text.

Dealerships also go to court

In addition to the Union, concessionaires of highways and highways across the country have filed for court to try to prevent possible blockades during the strike.

In Paraná, the injunction was granted by federal judge Giovanna Mayer, of the 5th Federal Court of Curitiba, in favor of the company Autopista Litoral Sul S/A, responsible for the east side of Curitiba, in addition to the BR-376 and BR-101. In case of non-compliance, a fine of R$ 500 per individual and per

time, regardless of other applicable sanctions.

In São Paulo, judge Flávia Martins de Carvalho, of the 1st Federal Court of Santa Isabel, granted an injunction in favor of Via Dutra, responsible for the road that connects the capital of São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro, passing through Vale do Paraíba. The expected fine is R$300,000, roadblocks are prohibited and protesters must stay at least 500 meters away from toll plazas.