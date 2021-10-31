Juventude and Bahia stop at the crossbar and tie 0 to 0 in the South – 10/30/2021

Juventude and Bahia tied 0-0, today (30), at the Alfredo Jaconi stadium, for the 29th round of the Brasileirão. Both hit the crossbar, but failed to score the goal that would help a lot in the fight against the relegation zone.

The tie ended up keeping them both at the bottom of the table. Ju is on the takedown line for Serie B, now with 30 points, in 17th. Bahia is 15th, with 33 points.

Juventude will only return to the field on November 10, to face Internacional. Bahia’s next match will be on the 7th, against São Paulo.

It went well: Danilo Fernandes shows security

Goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes was important for Bahia. When required, in crosses and conclusions, the ex-International showed quality and tranquility to calm his defense teammates.

Bad: Meat fails in exits

Marcelo Carne failed in a move that could be decisive. Missed the time of the ball and would see Bahia score if it weren’t for the participation of Vitor Mendes, who deflected it. At other times in the game, again, it seemed unsafe especially at crosses.

Gilberto starts at the bank, but is called

Guto Ferreira surprised by leaving Gilberto on the bench. The author of 12 goals in the Brasileirão was called up in the second half after the visiting team hardly frequented the attack in the first half of the game. However, he was not able to be fired as he would have liked and had his main chance in a free kick.

Both teams hit the post

Both teams hit the crossbar during the game. In the first half, Raí, from Bahia, hit from outside the area and ended up hitting the crossbar. In the final stage, it was Wescley’s turn to hit the spot, the ball hit the crossbar and the sidebar, bouncing practically on top of the line, but did not enter.

The Youth Game: A Positive Start, But Without Effectiveness

Youth started well. Playing practically only on his rival’s field, he sought out the sides of the field to create his chances. There was a penalty awarded, which was annulled after reviewing the VAR, and some more good conclusions. The saw team failed, however, in effectiveness. He couldn’t score goals and saw Bahia grow as time went by.

Bahia’s game: strong counterattack and growth

After a difficult start, Bahia established themselves in the match. Betting on the counterattack, Guto Ferreira’s team had a good chance in the first half after Marcelo Carné’s failure. Rodallega hit the goal and the ball deflected on Vitor Mendes. The Bahians claimed that it would be on the arm, the referee looked at the bid on the VAR and chose not to score what the penalty did. Gradually, the team abandoned its defensive posture and established itself in the match.

DATASHEET

YOUTH 0 X 0 BAHIA

Date: 10/30/2021 (Saturday)

Local: Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul (RS)

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Junior

Assistants: Ivan Carlos Bohn and Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos

VAR: Adriano Milczvski

Yellow cards: Fernando Pacheco, Vitor Mendes (JU); Gilberto (BAH)

YOUTH

Marcelo Carne; Michel Macedo, Forster, Vitor Mendes and William Matheus; Jadson (Chico), Dawhan, Guilherme Castilho (Wagner), Sorriso (Fernando Pacheco) and Capixaba; (Wescley) Ricardo Bueno.

Technician: Jair Ventura

BAHIA

Danilo Fernandes; Renan Guedes, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Juninho Capixaba; Jonas (Raniele), Daniel (Gilberto) and Patrick de Lucca; Raí (Maycon Douglas), Ronaldo (Isnaldo) and Rodallega (Rodiguinho).

Technician: Guto Ferreira