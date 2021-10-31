Kafka’s new first released: ‘The drawings’ | Culture

Dibujos Kafka. Ardon Bar-Hama

He’s a writer, but it’s hard for him to find the words. “How to describe the way we walked in the dream! (…) Wait, I’ll draw you. walking arm in arm is like that [desenho]. We, on the other hand, walked like this [desenho].” It is Franz Kafka in a 1913 letter to his fiancee Felice Bauer. “You must know that some time ago I was a great draftsman (…). At that time, many years had passed, these drawings satisfied me more than anything else”, she confesses to him a few lines later. the author of the metamorphosis he was already drawing before writing, in 1901, and drawing a lot, until almost the last day of his life, in 1924; in any space (loose sheets, ornate manuscripts, a notebook, postcards, margins of law books…) and with a peculiar style, but compatible with his literary work. Almost two-thirds of these drawings were the last major unpublished by Kafka that remained, after spending 63 years resting in a Zurich bank vault, and which now, together with the 41 previously known illustrations, come out to light to add up to the 163 that they compose. The drawings, an international co-edition of seven countries.

More information

It is surprising how the author cultivated this facet, because he claimed that Jews were not painters: “We don’t know how to represent things in a static way. We always see them flowing, in motion, as change.” But the fact is that Kafka continues to draw while writing: between 1901 and 1907 he does so intensely and with artistic ambition, especially during his time at the German University of Prague, where he took drawing classes and attended courses in the History of Art .

But if he was tough on his writing, even more adamant was on his illustrations. The artistic facet of this other Kafka has, of course, Kafka paints. In his drawings, mainly the human figures seem very fragile, enigmatic, disturbing, daughters of few features, where sometimes some animal characteristic appears. They are in “an unusual suspension and movement, freed from the force of gravity; they challenge the kinesthetic coordination of body parts”: they seem disoriented and lack coordination, or intentional movement, sustains the philosopher Judith Butler in one of the texts included in the book. It is not uncommon for heads (or the circles that represent them) to be separated from a body often with very long ends.

Kafka drawing, from between 1901 and 1907, in which he wrote: “Arrogance of wealth”. Ardon Bar-Hama

“Like his writing, his drawing is closely linked to his time, he is expressionist and approaches the body like this: the body situation, posture, is already very important in his novels; this is seen, in the original sketchbook, in the variants he makes about a fighter, possibly inspired by the Borghese warrior”, quotes Joan Tarrida, director of the publishing house Galáxia Gutenberg, which edits the work in Spain. Following the trail of a study by the Swiss Andreas Kilcher also included in the volume, which totals 356 pages, it is possible to observe in Kafka’s illustrations the influence of Japanese art and its calligraphy as well: very black and broad strokes, made as if it were a brush .

As in his written production, humor appears in this way, but “the grotesque comes from the corporal difference… Everything seems to indicate that he drew in raptures”, indicates Tarrida, pointing to an upside-down drawing, reproduced as it was in the notebook: “No I observed whether it was straight or backwards, or to one side…”, he comments, in front of illustrations that were reproduced as close as possible to the real size, and without any cut-outs.

poke through the wastepaper baskets

The survival of the drawings also deserves the adjectives of the author’s surname. In his famous 1921 will, Kafka specified his executor and friend Max Brod to destroy both his texts… and his drawings. In this, Brod did not do his bidding. And more: he had devoted himself to collecting from the wastebaskets what Kafka had discarded, while asking him to give him the sheets scribbled with his drawings as a gift. And he even began to cut out, in the books of the author of The castle, the margins that the writer had sown with his drawings, “in a kind of carnivalesque opposition to legal content”, Kilcher points out.

Brod, on a very hard journey fleeing the Nazi invasion of Prague in 1939, took to Palestine the entire legacy of his friend, who had died in 1924. There he left the part of the two nieces of the writer who had survived the Holocaust. These, in turn, ended up in 1961 depositing the collection in the Bodleian library in Oxford. From there comes a good part of the 41 Kafka drawings known so far. The executor kept his share in a Tel Aviv bank, but when the Suez Canal crisis broke out in 1956, he feared the State of Israel would disappear and then transferred everything to four vaults in a Zurich bank, the current one UBS. Brod later ended up bequeathing his share to his secretary, Ilse Ester Hoffe.

Both Hoffe and Brod always imposed barriers to the exhibition and publication of these drawings. “Brod had cut them and manipulated them and, in part, when he gave them to his secretary in life, they were no longer theirs”, presents Tarrida as a hypothesis to justify the executor’s elusive attitude in this area. In the 1980s, Hoffe even asked a German publisher for 100,000 marks just to show them. When she died in 2007, a legal dispute broke out between her heirs and the National Library of Israel, because clause 11 of Brod’s will said that material held in the Zurich bank should be deposited at the Israeli center. The library’s victory, sealed in 2019, ended the 63 years of ostracism of a hundred unpublished drawings that remained in the possession of Kafka’s friend.

“Only left now [como inéditos de Kafka] some notes from when he was a Hebrew student”, observes the editor Tarrida, who publishes the complete work of the Czech author in Spain and announces for 2022 the second volume of the writer’s correspondence, between 1914 and 1918 – the period of World War I – , following the pattern of the German Fischer label. “When editing them chronologically, a more real Kafka appears, less obsessive than drawn in the correspondence grouped by correspondents, as has been done until now”, he points out. At most, there are a couple more volumes left, but the process is slow, because “it is believed that there may be another unpublished letter, and that slows down and turns everything around”, admits Tarrida. A purely Kafkaesque work.

