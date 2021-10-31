Kevin Feige warns fans deluded by Maguire and Garfield

The head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, pulled the ears of fans deluded with Spider-Man: No Back Home and it demands caution with expectations with the possible presence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

In a new interview with Empire, Feige wants the audience don’t cross the barriers about the character’s new plot, neither create illusions about unconfirmed apparitions never.

“You rumors are fun, because many of them are true, and many of them are not. O danger is when you play the expectations game of wanting people to be excited about the movie they’re going to see, not disappointed in a movie they’re seeing. I do not understand”.

Although there is still a good chance that the actors are in Spider-Man 3, there is also the possibility that none of this is real..

As such, Feige’s position is fully understandable for fans don’t be disappointed with the final product.

About Spider-Man: No Return Home

The third feature of the Spider man at the Marvel Cinematic Universe received the title of Spider-Man: No Return Home.

Scheduled for release by the end of 2021, production is one of the most anticipated of Phase 4 of the UCM, with the expectation of the return of characters from the old movie franchises of the Spider.

Besides Peter Parker (Tom Holland) having to deal with the fact that his secret identity was revealed in the previous film, the film will have the bad guys Electro (Jamie Foxx), who appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina), antagonist of the second film in Sam Raimi’s trilogy.

O Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is another confirmed.

The big mystery is up to the rumors surrounding the return of two previous Spider-Man performers, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, not yet confirmed.

In this way, the feature film would have 3 versions of Amigao da Neighborhood, possibly opening the door to the Marvel multiverse for good.

Spider-Man: No Return Home have debut scheduled for December 16, 2021.

