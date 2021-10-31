Keyboard Shortcuts for Windows 11: Know All PC Commands | Operational systems

Shortcut Action Windows open or close start Windows + A Open Quick Settings Windows + B Set focus to drop-down menu to show hidden icons Windows + C Open Microsoft Teams Windows + Shift + C Open button menu Windows + Ctrl + C Turn on color filters (activate this shortcut first in the color filters settings) Windows + D Show and hide the desktop Windows + E Open File Explorer Windows + F Open Feedback Hub and take a screenshot Windows + G Open Xbox Game Bar when a game is open Windows + H Start voice typing Windows + I Open Settings Windows + J Set focus to a Windows tip when one is available Windows + L Lock your computer or change accounts Windows + M Minimize all windows Windows + Shift + M Restore minimized windows to desktop Windows + N Open notification center and calendar Windows + O Lock device orientation Windows + P Choose a presentation view Windows + Ctrl + Q Open Quick Assistance Windows + R Open the Run dialog Windows + Alt + R Record video of hover game window (using Xbox Game Bar) Windows + S open search Windows + Shift + S Take a screenshot of part of your screen Windows + T Browse apps on the taskbar Windows + U Open Accessibility Settings Windows + V Open clipboard history Windows + Shift + V Focus a notification Windows‌ + W Open Widgets Windows + X Open the Quick Link menu Windows + Y Switch input between Windows Mixed Reality and desktop Windows + Z Open the layout adjustment. Windows + semicolon (.) or semicolon (;) Open the emoji panel Windows + comma (,) Temporarily spying on the desktop Windows + Pause Open the System Properties dialog Windows + Ctrl + F Search for computers (if you are on a network) Windows + number Open the desktop and start the application pinned to the taskbar, in the position indicated by the number. If the app is already running, switch to that app Windows + Shift + Number Open the desktop and start a new instance of the application pinned to the taskbar, at the position indicated by the number Windows + Ctrl + number Open the desktop and switch to the last active application window pinned to the taskbar, at the position indicated by the number Windows + Alt + number Open the desktop and open the application’s Jump List pinned to the taskbar, in the position indicated by the number Windows + Ctrl + Shift + number Open the desktop and open a new instance of the application located in the specified position on the taskbar as an administrator Windows + Tab Open Task View Windows + Up arrow maximize window Windows + Alt + Up arrow Fit window into focus on top half of screen (new in Windows 11). Windows + Down arrow Remove the current application from the screen or minimize the desktop window Windows + Alt + Down arrow Fit docker in focus to bottom half of screen (new in Windows 11) Windows + Left Arrow Maximize the application or desktop window on the left side of the screen. Windows + Right Arrow Maximize the application or desktop window on the right side of the screen Windows + Home Minimize all desktop windows except the active one (restore all windows with a second press) Windows + Shift + Up Arrow Stretch the desktop window to the top and bottom of the screen Windows + Shift + Down Arrow Restore/minimize desktop active windows vertically while maintaining width Windows + Shift + Left Arrow or Right Arrow Moving an application or a window on the desktop from one monitor to another Windows + Shift + Spacebar Scroll through elements by language and keyboard layout Windows + Spacebar Switch input language and keyboard layout Windows + Ctrl + Spacebar Change to a previously selected entry Windows + Ctrl + Enter turn on the narrator Windows + Plus Sign (+) open magnifying glass and enlarge Windows + Subtraction (-) Zoom in on the magnifying glass Windows‌ + Esc Close Magnifying Glass Windows + Ctrl + Shift + B Activate the PC from a blank or black screen. Windows + PrtScn Save full screen capture to archive Windows + Alt + PrtScn Save screenshot of hover game window to archive (using Xbox Game Bar)