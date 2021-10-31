Keyboard Shortcuts for Windows 11: Know All PC Commands | Operational systems

ShortcutActionWindowsopen or close startWindows + AOpen Quick SettingsWindows + BSet focus to drop-down menu to show hidden icons Windows + COpen Microsoft TeamsWindows + Shift + COpen button menuWindows + Ctrl + CTurn on color filters (activate this shortcut first in the color filters settings)Windows + DShow and hide the desktopWindows + EOpen File ExplorerWindows + FOpen Feedback Hub and take a screenshotWindows + GOpen Xbox Game Bar when a game is openWindows + HStart voice typingWindows + IOpen SettingsWindows + JSet focus to a Windows tip when one is availableWindows + LLock your computer or change accountsWindows + MMinimize all windowsWindows + Shift + MRestore minimized windows to desktopWindows + NOpen notification center and calendarWindows + OLock device orientationWindows + PChoose a presentation viewWindows + Ctrl + QOpen Quick AssistanceWindows + ROpen the Run dialogWindows + Alt + RRecord video of hover game window (using Xbox Game Bar)Windows + Sopen searchWindows + Shift + STake a screenshot of part of your screenWindows + TBrowse apps on the taskbarWindows + UOpen Accessibility Settings Windows + VOpen clipboard historyWindows + Shift + VFocus a notificationWindows‌ + WOpen WidgetsWindows + XOpen the Quick Link menuWindows + YSwitch input between Windows Mixed Reality and desktopWindows + ZOpen the layout adjustment.Windows + semicolon (.) or semicolon (;)Open the emoji panelWindows + comma (,)Temporarily spying on the desktopWindows + PauseOpen the System Properties dialogWindows + Ctrl + FSearch for computers (if you are on a network)Windows + numberOpen the desktop and start the application pinned to the taskbar, in the position indicated by the number. If the app is already running, switch to that appWindows + Shift + NumberOpen the desktop and start a new instance of the application pinned to the taskbar, at the position indicated by the numberWindows + Ctrl + numberOpen the desktop and switch to the last active application window pinned to the taskbar, at the position indicated by the numberWindows + Alt + numberOpen the desktop and open the application’s Jump List pinned to the taskbar, in the position indicated by the numberWindows + Ctrl + Shift + numberOpen the desktop and open a new instance of the application located in the specified position on the taskbar as an administratorWindows + TabOpen Task ViewWindows + Up arrowmaximize windowWindows + Alt + Up arrowFit window into focus on top half of screen (new in Windows 11).Windows + Down arrowRemove the current application from the screen or minimize the desktop windowWindows + Alt + Down arrowFit docker in focus to bottom half of screen (new in Windows 11)Windows + Left ArrowMaximize the application or desktop window on the left side of the screen.Windows + Right ArrowMaximize the application or desktop window on the right side of the screenWindows + HomeMinimize all desktop windows except the active one (restore all windows with a second press)Windows + Shift + Up ArrowStretch the desktop window to the top and bottom of the screenWindows + Shift + Down ArrowRestore/minimize desktop active windows vertically while maintaining widthWindows + Shift + Left Arrow or Right ArrowMoving an application or a window on the desktop from one monitor to anotherWindows + Shift + SpacebarScroll through elements by language and keyboard layoutWindows + SpacebarSwitch input language and keyboard layoutWindows + Ctrl + SpacebarChange to a previously selected entryWindows + Ctrl + Enterturn on the narratorWindows + Plus Sign (+)open magnifying glass and enlargeWindows + Subtraction (-)Zoom in on the magnifying glassWindows‌ + EscClose Magnifying GlassWindows + Ctrl + Shift + BActivate the PC from a blank or black screen.Windows + PrtScnSave full screen capture to archiveWindows + Alt + PrtScnSave screenshot of hover game window to archive (using Xbox Game Bar)