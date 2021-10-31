Keyboard Shortcuts for Windows 11: Know All PC Commands | Operational systems

|Shortcut
|Action
|Windows
|open or close start
|Windows + A
|Open Quick Settings
|Windows + B
|Set focus to drop-down menu to show hidden icons
| Windows + C
|Open Microsoft Teams
|Windows + Shift + C
|Open button menu
|Windows + Ctrl + C
|Turn on color filters (activate this shortcut first in the color filters settings)
|Windows + D
|Show and hide the desktop
|Windows + E
|Open File Explorer
|Windows + F
|Open Feedback Hub and take a screenshot
|Windows + G
|Open Xbox Game Bar when a game is open
|Windows + H
|Start voice typing
|Windows + I
|Open Settings
|Windows + J
|Set focus to a Windows tip when one is available
|Windows + L
|Lock your computer or change accounts
|Windows + M
|Minimize all windows
|Windows + Shift + M
|Restore minimized windows to desktop
|Windows + N
|Open notification center and calendar
|Windows + O
|Lock device orientation
|Windows + P
|Choose a presentation view
|Windows + Ctrl + Q
|Open Quick Assistance
|Windows + R
|Open the Run dialog
|Windows + Alt + R
|Record video of hover game window (using Xbox Game Bar)
|Windows + S
|open search
|Windows + Shift + S
|Take a screenshot of part of your screen
|Windows + T
|Browse apps on the taskbar
|Windows + U
|Open Accessibility Settings
| Windows + V
|Open clipboard history
|Windows + Shift + V
|Focus a notification
|Windows + W
|Open Widgets
|Windows + X
|Open the Quick Link menu
|Windows + Y
|Switch input between Windows Mixed Reality and desktop
|Windows + Z
|Open the layout adjustment.
|Windows + semicolon (.) or semicolon (;)
|Open the emoji panel
|Windows + comma (,)
|Temporarily spying on the desktop
|Windows + Pause
|Open the System Properties dialog
|Windows + Ctrl + F
|Search for computers (if you are on a network)
|Windows + number
|Open the desktop and start the application pinned to the taskbar, in the position indicated by the number. If the app is already running, switch to that app
|Windows + Shift + Number
|Open the desktop and start a new instance of the application pinned to the taskbar, at the position indicated by the number
|Windows + Ctrl + number
|Open the desktop and switch to the last active application window pinned to the taskbar, at the position indicated by the number
|Windows + Alt + number
|Open the desktop and open the application’s Jump List pinned to the taskbar, in the position indicated by the number
|Windows + Ctrl + Shift + number
|Open the desktop and open a new instance of the application located in the specified position on the taskbar as an administrator
|Windows + Tab
|Open Task View
|Windows + Up arrow
|maximize window
|Windows + Alt + Up arrow
|Fit window into focus on top half of screen (new in Windows 11).
|Windows + Down arrow
|Remove the current application from the screen or minimize the desktop window
|Windows + Alt + Down arrow
|Fit docker in focus to bottom half of screen (new in Windows 11)
|Windows + Left Arrow
|Maximize the application or desktop window on the left side of the screen.
|Windows + Right Arrow
|Maximize the application or desktop window on the right side of the screen
|Windows + Home
|Minimize all desktop windows except the active one (restore all windows with a second press)
|Windows + Shift + Up Arrow
|Stretch the desktop window to the top and bottom of the screen
|Windows + Shift + Down Arrow
|Restore/minimize desktop active windows vertically while maintaining width
|Windows + Shift + Left Arrow or Right Arrow
|Moving an application or a window on the desktop from one monitor to another
|Windows + Shift + Spacebar
|Scroll through elements by language and keyboard layout
|Windows + Spacebar
|Switch input language and keyboard layout
|Windows + Ctrl + Spacebar
|Change to a previously selected entry
|Windows + Ctrl + Enter
|turn on the narrator
|Windows + Plus Sign (+)
|open magnifying glass and enlarge
|Windows + Subtraction (-)
|Zoom in on the magnifying glass
|Windows + Esc
|Close Magnifying Glass
|Windows + Ctrl + Shift + B
|Activate the PC from a blank or black screen.
|Windows + PrtScn
|Save full screen capture to archive
|Windows + Alt + PrtScn
|Save screenshot of hover game window to archive (using Xbox Game Bar)