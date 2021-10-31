Larissa Manoela Appears Costumed for Halloween and Impresses; Look!

This Sunday (31) we arrive with another news for you. Larissa Manoela is making waves! By the way, trick or treating? See what the cat has been up to Halloween week here in our Entertainment Portal.

This Friday (29) many famous people presented their costumes for Halloween and Larissa Manoela was no different! The cat posted on social networks characterized by Wandinha Addams, character of the Addams Family, and was successful on the Web drawing praise from famous people and fans.

Every year Larissa Manoela dresses up for the party showing that she is one of those in love with ‘Halloween’. On Thursday (28), a box of sweets showing that it was already in the mood for celebration impressed the castmates of Globo, its current broadcaster, and the team ‘Além da Ilusão’.

The cat who reached the mark of 41.3 million followers on Instagram last Saturday (30) is all smiles. With the new number of followers, it became the third most followed influencer in Brazil, only behind Anitta and Tatá Werneck.

With this new brand, the ex-SBT actress, surpassed Bruna Marquezine and overcame the third place of Neymar’s ex.

Owner of an enviable body, this Saturday afternoon (30), Larissa appeared in stories showing what she does to keep her silhouette. At the gym with a friend, the actress appears sweaty and recalls scenes from the movie ‘Airplane Mode’ that she starred in 2020.

Larissa Manoela talks about her new boyfriend

That Larissa is in the crosshairs of the gossips on duty, we already know, especially when it comes to the emotional life of the actress. The dating assumed by Larissa since adolescence has always been a reason for irony and has yielded many Internet memes.

The main reason was the fact of trips to Disney, the second reason is that the cat never wasted time and always seemed to enjoy her youth well!

The cat appears without taking on a new love since her breakup with actor Leo Cidade in February this year.

Despite being seen kissing with actor André Luiz Frambach, Larissa Manoela, 20, says she doesn’t intend to engage in a new relationship. The couple made a romantic couple in ‘Airplane Mode’, a film that is on Netflix.

In justification about new loves and relationships, in an interview he said:

I don’t feel the need to engage in a relationship right now. I’m focused on what already belongs to me, on releases. Those are my priorities right now.

The actress changed channels in August and will star in the first soap opera on Rede Globo.