Léo Pereira celebrates performance for Flamengo and rebuts Hulk: “We didn’t practice anti-game” | Flamengo

At the end of the game, Hulk, Rooster’s forward, complained to referee Daronco about the time lost during the match and, in an interview, made harsh criticisms of Brazilian football and Flamengo’s wax. Léo Pereira, one of the names that most stood out in the red-black performance, rebutted Hulk’s accusation:

Hulk complains about Daronco’s refereeing, after defeat by Flamengo

– We’ve been suffering from this in recent games. The teams come here, stay on the boom and score a goal with a ball. I think it’s part of the game. Ramon had been sick since the break. Diego Alves also felt a collision there. It’s normal for the guy to stay there and buy some time, but I don’t think we practiced antigame. The team is ahead and will want to hold the ball, calm down. I think he made that statement because he was losing, but we did our job well. The team ran, dedicated themselves to the maximum and the result came.

Highlights: Flamengo 1 x 0 Atlético-MG, for the 29th round of the Brasileirão

With the victory at home, Flamengo climbs to second place, with 49 points, 10 behind Galo, but with two games in hand. The club’s next match will be on Tuesday (2), against Athletico-PR, at 4 pm, at Arena da Baixada.

See other statements by Leo Pereira:

Flamengo’s change of posture

– This was due to the fact that we scored first and we played with a very qualified team, one of the candidates for the title and we knew that we would suffer a little. So, we had a counterattack strategy, we had fast players up front.

– I was very focused. When you face an opponent of that level, you have to be focused up there. I knew it would be very difficult to mark him, he is a Brazilian national team player. so i was well focused and well prepared to do this duel. I was very happy to win several balls there and come out victorious with three points.