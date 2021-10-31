Leonardo claims that Neymar is ‘mistreated’ and defends Pochettino

Brazilian Leonardo, who is PSG’s sporting director, showed great dissatisfaction with the French and Spanish press after the 2-1 victory over the current French champion, Lille, and came out in defense of the players and even of the technician Mauricio Pochettino.

“(Neymar) Had a great night with Di María. People think we don’t know what football players do, that they are always partying. It doesn’t correspond to reality. Neymar is mistreated,” Leonardo said.

The football director also came out in defense of Pochettino, who has been much questioned by the press, due to a performance below expectations:

“He is one of the best coaches on the planet. It can be said that we are not playing well, but not that Mauricio doesn’t understand anything or that he was born yesterday. We are ten points above the second and on the way to improving,” added Leonardo.

According to the director of PSG, the French press is “playing the game of the Spanish press” and, he hinted that the intention of the Spaniards is to destabilize the environment at PSG because of the hiring of Sergio Ramos, who would not have been well accepted.

About the defender, who has not yet made his debut for the club due to physical problems, Leonardo said that PSG was aware of the situation and that his debut should take place no later than November 20th.

The Spanish press, in turn, claims that there are rumors that Real Madrid have not renewed with the defender knowing that Sergio Ramos would not stay 100% again because of the injury in question.

About Messi, Leonardo was acid and forceful, stating:

“Messi spent more time with the national team than at the club. He played three games in the last break for national team commitments. Travel, back, travel, back and now he has muscle problems.”

PSG’s next match is on Wednesday against RB Leipzig, in the Champions League, away from home at 17h.