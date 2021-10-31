Leonardo defends Neymar and Pochettino from ‘exaggerated’ criticism

Paris Saint-Germain have reinforced an already star-studded squad with some of the greatest players of the century, such as Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, for the 2021/22 season. Even so, the team led by Mauricio Pochettino has not been showing the technical level expected and is the target of criticism. For Leonardo, director of the club, the negative opinions are mostly exaggerated.

In an interview after the victory over Lille, which made PSG open even more distance to their rivals in Ligue 1, Leonardo commented that Neymar is unfairly criticized at certain times.

“He is a very experienced player. He played a great game, in terms of game volume. It’s a difficult time, he still has things to adjust. If he is a player who is always at the party as everyone says, he doesn’t make one. game like that, he couldn’t run 90 minutes.”

It’s impossible, so I think the criticisms are exaggerated. And I’m not just talking about Neymar, Messi and Kylian. It is in general. I think there is an overview that [temos que ter] calm. It’s exaggerated. And I don’t like it, this personal promotion from people who want to talk about important PSG players to appear.”

Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino has also been the target of much criticism since the start of the season, who has struggled to make PSG demonstrate its full potential. Leonardo, however, preached patience with the coach.

“It seems like he doesn’t know anything. He’s looking, everyone is. But it seems that Pochettino was top 5 before he got here and now he’s nothing. It’s normal, we changed some things, the way of playing and that’s what we’re doing. We’ll do the math in the end and not now. Everyone needs time. If today we talk about teams that can win the Champions, they’re six-year projects. Honestly, it’s normal for us to be in a hurry at PSG. .”

Let’s not wait six years to see how we play when you have a team like ours. We want to win this year, that’s for sure. We have all the resources, of that I am sure. We need to calm things down, because the way they’re talking it seems like we’re nothing. It’s not the case. Look at the classification, the numbers even.”

PSG lead the French Championship by hand, having scored 31 points in 12 rounds. The runner-up, Lens, has 21 points. In the Champions League, the French face RB Leipzig next Wednesday (3)