‘Let’s be champions of the Libertadores’

The Brazilian, who scored two goals this Saturday in LaLiga, spoke of ‘tranquility’ in the rubro-negro continental title.

Vinicius Jr shined once again this Saturday by scoring two goals in the victory of Real Madrid over the Elche in Laliga. The Brazilian’s happiness, however, will certainly be linked to the match between Flamengo and Atlético-MG fur brazilian.

“Every time I play at the same time as Flamengo, I arrive at halftime asking: how much is Flamengo?”, joked Vinicius Jr. in an interview published by TNT Sports this Saturday.

Asked about the end of the Libertadores Conmebol, the Brazilian did not hide his expectations.

“I’m very anxious”, he said. “I’m sad about the loss in the last game against the Athletic-PR, but with the peace of mind that we will be champions of the Libertadores one more time”, guaranteed.

