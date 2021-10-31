‘Life is crazy’ · TV News

Fiuk used the birthday of his girlfriend, Thaisa Carvalho, to declare his love for his new partner. This Saturday (30), the participant in the Show dos Famosos recalled his trajectory with the actress, who has been his fan for over ten years. “Life is crazy,” wrote the BBB21 participant.

“Whenever I think about our story, I don’t know where to start. You’ve been celebrating my birthday with me for over ten years, and today we’re here, celebrating together. How crazy life is. You always gave gifts that were so special for myself without knowing, always thought of everything,” wrote Fiuk on Instagram.

The Big Brother Brasil 21 finalist shared a photo album with Thaisa on the social network and continued with the story: “You have always been by my side. I love our history and who you have become! I wish you everything, everything, all the best in this May you fulfill all your dreams, by my side, and be happy always. I love you so much, my love. Congratulations”.

On Monday (25), the artist also celebrated his birthday and was presented with a statement from Thaisa. “I’ve been celebrating your life for over ten years. And today, literally, by your side. For over ten years I’ve been trying to find words to describe what I feel for you, and today, they have become even more insufficient,” he said. the actress on the occasion.

In September, Thaisa explained to Quem his trajectory as a fan, and now girlfriend, of Fábio Jr.’s son: “I thought it was distant and impossible. I’m still a fan and admire him as an artist. But today, I also admire him as a man and as a boyfriend. I’m a Fiuk fan and Filipe’s girlfriend.”

Check out the publications: