Live football: Campinense x Atlético-CE; where to watch today’s game

This Saturday, October 30, 2021, another live football match will take place between Campinense and Atlético-CE for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série D, the game will take place this afternoon, starting at 4 pm (Brasilia time).

Where to watch?

This time with Atlético-CE playing away from home. The transmission will be carried out by the Eleven Sports and TV Brasil, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

We still don’t have details about Campinense’s lineup. Therefore, Atlético-CE has not yet commented on a possible squad.

Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Campinas x Atlético-CE.

Technical sheet – Campinense x Atlético-CE

Match Campinas x Atlético-CE Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 10/30/2021 at 4:00 pm Streaming TV Brasil and Eleven Sports Atlético-CE lineup . Modality Brazilian Championship Series D Progress Live – 2nd Half

