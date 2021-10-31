Live football: Flamengo x Atlético-MG; lineups and where to watch today 10/30

This Saturday, October 30, 2021, another live football match will take place between Flamengo and Atlético-MG for the Campeonato Brasileiro, the game will take place tonight, starting at 19:00 (GMT).

Where to watch?

This time with Atlético-MG playing away from home, with the refereeing made by Anderson Daronco (Fifa/RS). The transmission will be carried out by the Premiere and Follow the real time on Globo Sports, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Flamengo and Atlético-MG) already have their probable lineups.

Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Flamengo x Atlético-MG.

O Athletic they are the leader with 59 points, 13 more than Flamengo, who are fifth with 46 points, but have two games in hand. In case of victory away from home, the miners open up even more the great advantage.

O Flamengo and coach Renato Gaúcho are under heavy pressure after the 3-0 defeat by Athletico, which determined the team’s elimination from the Copa do Brasil. Atlético eliminated Fortaleza and is in the decision.

Technical sheet – Flamengo x Atlético-MG

Match Flamengo x Atlético-MG Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 10/30/2021 at 7:00 pm Streaming Premiere and Follow the real time on Globo Sports Objective For the 29th round of the Brazilian Stadium Maracanã Local Rio de Janeiro – RJ Flamengo lineup Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Thiago Maia, Willian Arão, Léo Pereira (Gustavo Henrique), Ramon (Renê), Andreas, Everton Ribeiro, Bruno Henrique, Gabigol and . Atlético-MG lineup Nathan Silva, Jair, Everson, Mariano, Alonso, Guilherme Arana, Zaracho, Nacho, Keno (Diego Costa), Hulk and Allan. Modality Brazilian championship Progress Live – 2nd Half

Exclusive and quality news is on ScenarioMT, see our Live Football category and stay up to date.

