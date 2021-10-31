Live stream, lineups and more: know all about Flamengo vs Atlético-MG – Flamengo

PHOTO: FLA COLUMN

Flamengo and Atlético-MG face off this Saturday (30), at 7 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã, in a game valid for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship. Once again driven by the Red-Black Nation, Mengo is looking for victory over the leader to return to the fight for the title of the national league.

For the confrontation, Renato will have a series of important embezzlements. While Arrascaeta and David Luiz are still out because of thigh injuries, Pedro underwent an arthroscopy on his knee and only returned moments before the Libertadores final. In addition, last Friday (29), Flamengo released two more casualties: Diego Ribas and Filipe Luís, both with muscle problems.

The match, certainly, is Flamengo’s big decision in this brazilian. That’s because, at the moment, Rubro-Negro is 13 points behind Atlético-MG, but has two games less than the rival. That way, if you win the direct confrontation and the late appointments, the difference may drop to just four, but the victory is essential for the ‘account to close’.

Flamengo x Atlético-MG will have Premiere FC screenings, but Coluna do Fla brings the most red and black transmission on the internet, via YouTube. Rafa Penido commands the narration, accompanied by commentator Tulio Rodrigues and reporter Letícia Marques.

Do you want to buy Flamengo products online? Discover the fastest and safest store!

CHECK THE DEPARTURE INFORMATION

Streaming: Premiere FC and Fla Column (on YouTube)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS – FIFA)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (RS – FIFA) and Michael Stanislau (RS – CBF)

Video Arbitrator (VAR): Daniel Nobre Bins (RS – CBF)

DATASHEET:

FLAMEGO X ATHLETIC-MG

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 29th round

Local: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro

Date: October 30

Schedule: 7:00 pm (Brasilia time)

PROBABLE CLIMBINGS:

FLAMENGO: Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira (Gustavo Henrique) and Ramon (Renê); Willian Arão, Thiago Maia, Andreas and Everton Ribeiro; Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho; Keno (Diego Costa) and Hulk.