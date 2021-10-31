Londrina wins at the end of the round and Cruzeiro is four points behind Z-4 in Serie B – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro



After the end of the 32nd round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship, Cruzeiro occupies the 14th position and saw the difference for the Z-4 ​​decrease. With the stumble against Remo, last Thursday (28), and Londrina’s victory over Confiança, by 2-0, this Saturday (30), the heavenly team is four points away from the relegation zone.

Cruzeiro is still “parked” at 39 points and Londrina is 17th, with 35. In the next round, the team from Luxemburgo will host Vila Nova, on Monday (2), at Independência, while Londrina will face Remo, on the same day, at the Baenão stadium.

According to the UFMG Mathematics Department, Cruzeiro has a 7.6% chance of descent to Serie C. Fox needs to earn approximately six more points to reach 45, a “safety” score to remain in second. division.

Cruzeiro still has six games remaining in the Brazilian Championship, against Vila Nova (home), Londrina (away), Brusque (home), Vitória (away), Sampaio Corrêa (away) and Náutico (home).

In return, the team from Luxembourg has only the 11th campaign, with 18 points won in 13 games, with four wins, six draws and three defeats (against CSA, Avaí and Remo).

