Lorena Improta talks about her body a month after giving birth: ”I’m slowly recovering”

Dancer Lorena Improta comments on how her body is after giving birth to her first child, Liz, the result of her marriage to singer Léo Santana

Lorena Improta (27) has shared with followers the new phase of his life.

After giving birth to her first child, Liz, the result of her marriage to the singer Leo Santana (33) the dancer told how her body is after a month of childbirth.

In her Instagram Stories, chatting with her followers, she celebrated the fact that she could go back to training.

“I’m already weighing less than when I got pregnant. I’m 67kg. However, I lost a lot of lean mass. I’m more ‘flabby’ and I have more cellulite too. And that’s normal. I just gave birth. Little by little I’m recovering my body. is adapting back. And it’s okay”said the first-time mom.

“I’m always sharing my exercise routine with you here, in this postpartum phase I’m still stuck with heavier exercises, so whenever Liz leaves, I go for a walk and do lighter exercises around here”, she wrote while posing with a workout look on the web.

Lorena Improta celebrates one month of her heiress with Léo Santana

Lorena Improta melted as she celebrated the first month of her daughter’s life, Liz. In her feed, the blonde shared a beautiful record of her family and made a statement to the little one. “A month ago I discovered the true meaning of love. The most genuine, sacred and absolute. Breathtaking, put on the axis and give me a reason. A month ago I discovered a completely different world. A world that makes sense! life, daughter. Always”, she said. “Thank you for building a family with me @leosantana, I love you”, she also declared to her husband.

