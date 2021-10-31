Lorraine becomes a key player, unravels the mystery and unmasks José Pedro

In Império, the truth about Fabrício Melgaço’s identity will come from those least expected. In the last week of the soap opera, in a rerun on Globo, Lorraine (Dani Barros) unravels the biggest mystery of the plot and discovers that the villain is, in fact, José Pedro (Caio Blat). With the revelation, the “hungry of Xerém” puts her mouth on the world and becomes a key player in the story of José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero).

In the last chapters of Império, Lorraine goes to Silviano’s (Othon Bastos) house and hears the ex-butler getting the biggest scolding from José Pedro. Behind the door of the apartment, she hears the Commander’s eldest son admit that he is Fabrício Melgaço. The bad character still cries out to the partner who won’t give up killing his own father.

The tramp is in colic with the discovery and tells everything to Ismael (Jonas Torres), who convinces her to go to Medeiros’ house to reveal the whole truth to the Man in Black. Arriving there, the couple will be distressed. “It’s giving me a stomachache”, she confesses, then reprimanded by her husband.

“You can handle it, huh! Don’t go to the bathroom in other people’s houses, especially here”, warns Ismael. “I’m not talking about the bathroom, no. It’s really agony! Did we do well to come here?”, asks Lorraine. Their whispering is interrupted by the arrival of José Alfredo, who demands to know what the pair was doing at his house.

Face to face with the Commander, Lorraine tells what she heard behind the door of Silviano’s apartment. “I went to pay him a visit, because we became friends, after the poor man was expelled…”, begins the poor woman, whose speech is interrupted by the rich man. “’Poor’ my ass! Say it soon”, cuts the millionaire.

“He was talking to his oldest son… That’s right, the one with the goatee. His voice was altered, see? It didn’t even seem like that boy was so nice… He gave the biggest ball to Mr. Silviano. Said he did wrong when, early on, he tried to shoot you.”

The report is strange to José Alfredo. “What? Did he try to shoot me?” asks Maria Marta’s husband (Lilia Cabral). Xana’s friend (Ailton Graça) then says that the businessman escaped death during Cristina (Leandra Leal)’s wedding party with Vicente (Rafael Cardoso), and still goes ahead with what he discovered:

“His son said it was Fabrício Melgaço, and that he was in charge of Seu Silviano. That Mr. Silviano couldn’t do anything without his order. I’m all trembling at having to tell you this… Your son said he had his pink diamond hidden, and that he wouldn’t let go of one thing: only he was going to kill you.”

The news falls like a bomb in the life of José Alfredo, who shares the discovery with Marta. Granfina tries to get the idea out of her husband’s head, but he connects the dots and finds that it makes perfect sense for her eldest son to be his biggest enemy as well. With all the cards on the table, the two incite a conflict that culminates in a fatal clash in the last chapter.

The special edition of the telenovela Império, by Aguinaldo Silva, ends next Saturday, November 6th. On the 8th, Globo premieres the first unpublished plot at 9 pm since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic: Um Lugar ao Sol, created and written by Lícia Manzo and starring Cauã Reymond.

O on the small screen daily releases chapter summaries, character details, exclusive cast interviews, and Empire spoiler.