Luan remains out of space even with a rotation in the attack

Corinthians has undergone a rotation in attack since Willian’s posterior left thigh muscle injury. Without shirt number 10, coach Sylvinho tested different compositions, alternating the lineup and roles of the players, but none stood out. Who follows without space, however, is the attacking midfielder Luan.

Timon’s main signing last season, Luan still hasn’t fallen in favor of the crowd in 2021. The number 7 even had a good time just before the arrival of Sylvinho, when he scored four goals and an assist in a streak of five games. Afterwards, the 28-year-old player could no longer add good performances.

Therefore, Luan naturally lost his title status. With Sylvinho, he was among the first 11 in the first four rounds of the Brasileirão and in the two duels against Atlético-GO for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, but he didn’t match.

From the bench, the attacking midfielder saw different transformations in Corinthians’ attack. Because he didn’t fit in the roles required by Sylvinho in the trio of midfielders (which already featured Cantillo, Roni, Vitinho, Gabriel, Giuliano and Renato Augusto), Luan started to compete for a spot later, mainly with the center forward Jô, since Gustavo Mosquito and Adson stood out on the sides.

With reinforcements arriving in the last transfer window, Luan lost even more space. The last match as a starter was on August 28, in a 1-0 victory over Grêmio, in Porto Alegre. Since then, there have been five games coming in during the second half and four without leaving the bench.

With Willian’s injury, Sylvinho doesn’t seem to have found his starting lineup. So far, Gustavo Mosquito, Adson and even Vitinho have already been tested in place of shirt 10. Jô also received chances, becoming a reference in attack while Róger Guedes moved to the left side. Despite the vagueness, Luan has not been tested, having not been used in the last three appointments.

In the duel against Chapecoense, at 9:30 pm (GMT) this Monday, at Neo Química Arena, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship, Luan should be an alternative on the bench once again. The composition of the Corinthians attack remains undetermined.