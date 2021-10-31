Luciano Huck is flattered by Angelica’s gift and declares: ”Love greater than me”

On their wedding anniversary, Luciano Huck was surprised by Angelica’s special gift

The host Luciano Huck (50) was surprised by Angelica (47) this Saturday, 30, the day they celebrate another year of marriage.

On the social network, the blonde shared a video showing the gift she made to the father of her children and impressed with the special surprise.

With a silver look and all produced, Angelica appeared singing a song from Rita Lee (73) to Luciano Huck to celebrate 17 years of union.

On his Instagram account, the presenter reposted the video and took the opportunity to declare himself to his wife. “And when you get a song you love, sung by the one you love for ‘wedding anniversary’? That’s me today! Life is a construction of memories, and @ritalee_official was and is the soundtrack to many of these beautiful moments that we live together. I love it so much I don’t even know. @angelicaksy let the next 17 years come and the next and the next. Love greater than me.”, he said.

In the comments, netizens gave their approval for Angelica’s performance. “I ooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo! exclaimed Carolina Dietmann (43). “It was so beautiful”, wrote the fans.

Angelica and Luciano Huck were married in 2004. The presenter went up to the altar pregnant with her eldest son, Joaquim Huck (16), who helped her make the surprise.

